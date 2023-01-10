What's Hot

Jair Bolsonaro Hospitalized In Florida After Supporters Storm Brazil’s Congress, Wife Says

Lawrence O'Donnell Spots The Photo That Perfectly Encapsulates GOP Chaos

All The Things Kevin McCarthy Gave Away To Become House Speaker

An Ohio Measles Outbreak Could Be A Warning Sign

Victoria Lee, Rising MMA Star, Dead At 18: 'You Were Our Bright Light'

Dr. Dre Has Choice Words For Marjorie Taylor Greene After She Uses His Song

'Really?': Stephen Colbert Stunned By Kevin McCarthy's Strange Confession

Virginia Police: 6-Year-old Shot Teacher Who Was Teaching Class

House GOP's First Bill Would Slash IRS Budget ― And Cost The Government Money

Damar Hamlin Released From Hospital

House Republicans Vote To Cripple Ethics Watchdog

Jimmy Kimmel Pokes Trump's Biggest Sore Spots With A Brutal Reality Check

PoliticsDonald TrumpFox NewsLindsey Graham

Whoops! Lindsey Graham Drops S-Bomb On Live TV, Doesn't Seem To Notice

The South Carolina senator was offered a bar of soap after the Fox News interview.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) used a four-letter word during a live interview on Fox News.

Graham, a staunch defender of Donald Trump, was praising the ex-president’s approach to Mexico when he dropped an s-bomb while speaking on the right-wing cable network.

“Trump didn’t have a magic wand,” he said. “He scared the shit out of Mexico.”

Graham took no notice of the profanity and barreled on, saying Trump threatened the Mexican government with stiff tariffs if they didn’t do more to help with the border situation.

“Guess what?” Graham continued. “The Mexican government all of sudden said, ‘Hey, I’d like to help.’”

“We’re gonna have to send you a bar of soap,” Fox News host Jesse Watters said when Graham was finished speaking.

“Yeah, I’m sorry,” Graham said after a brief pause. “I forgot about that.”

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ed Mazza - Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Popular in the Community