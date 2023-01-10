Whoops! Lindsey Graham Drops S-Bomb On Live TV, Doesn't Seem To Notice

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) used a four-letter word during a live interview on Fox News.

Graham, a staunch defender of Donald Trump, was praising the ex-president’s approach to Mexico when he dropped an s-bomb while speaking on the right-wing cable network.

“Trump didn’t have a magic wand,” he said. “He scared the shit out of Mexico.”

Graham took no notice of the profanity and barreled on, saying Trump threatened the Mexican government with stiff tariffs if they didn’t do more to help with the border situation.

“Guess what?” Graham continued. “The Mexican government all of sudden said, ‘Hey, I’d like to help.’”

“We’re gonna have to send you a bar of soap,” Fox News host Jesse Watters said when Graham was finished speaking.

“Yeah, I’m sorry,” Graham said after a brief pause. “I forgot about that.”

