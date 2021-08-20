Lindsey Graham's Hypocrisies Laid Bare In Scathing 'Daily Show' Biography

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) once slammed Donald Trump as a “kook” and “unfit for office” only to change his tune and become of Trump’s staunchest supporters.

Or as Desi Lydic put it in a new “Dailyshow-ography” segment: “Graham did everything he could to stop the wedding between Donald Trump and America, but if he couldn’t ultimately succeed, then goddammit, he would give up harder than anyone had ever given up before.”

Instead of calling the former president a kook, Graham actively promoted him for the Nobel Peace Prize and declared himself as “all-in” for his one-time nemesis.

“Graham wasn’t off the Trump Train,” Lydic said. “He was more like one of those tourist buses that you could get off and then get back on whenever it’s convenient.”

See her full segment on Graham’s “uncontrollable lust for political power,” including a look at his other hypocrisies, below: