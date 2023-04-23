Sen. Lindsey Graham Snaps At CNN's Dana Bash After She Corrects Him On Abortion

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) lost his cool after being corrected by CNN’s Dana Bash on “State of the Union” on Sunday.

The senator seemed unnerved after Bash asked him if abortion should be handled on “the state level,” as Donald Trump’s campaign recently suggested to The Washington Post.

Advertisement

Instead of answering her question, Graham twisted the topic to third-trimester abortions.

Graham, who introduced a federal abortion ban after 15 weeks of pregnancy in the Senate in 2022, accused Democrats of having “barbaric” policies as he spewed several distorted claims.

“What the Democratic Party proposes on abortion is barbaric,” he said. “Abortion up to the moment of birth, taxpayer-funded, I think is barbaric.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham was corrected on "State of the Union" Sunday after he claimed Democrats are pushing for "abortion up to the moment of birth, taxpayer-funded." STEFANI REYNOLDS via Getty Images

Bash reminded the senator that Roe v. Wade, which was overturned by the Supreme Court last year, had only protected the right to an abortion up to the point of “viability,” which is around 24 weeks.

Advertisement

Upon being corrected, Graham lashed out at the anchor, shouting, “No, quit covering for these guys,” before repeating his claims about “abortion on demand.”

“Senator, I’m not covering for anybody, and you know that,” Bash said. “And when I have Democrats on — and I’ve had Democrats on — I have asked many, all of them about their position on where, where they believe this issue should be.”

The issue of third-trimester abortion is somewhat of a right-wing boogeyman.

Late-term abortions are exceptionally rare, with recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing only 1.1% of abortions take place after 21 weeks.

Trump drew ire from the anti-abortion group Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America after his camp told The Washington Post that the Supreme Court “got it right” when they ruled abortion “should be decided at the State level.”

The 2024 Republican contender defended himself during a Sunday speech with the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition, stressing his impact on the Supreme Court.

Advertisement

There, he told supporters via video, “Those justices delivered a landmark victory for protecting innocent life. Nobody thought it was going to happen.”