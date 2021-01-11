Sen. Lindsey Graham 'Disappointed' Democrats Are Holding Trump Accountable

Although Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) is no longer pushing Donald Trump’s false election fraud theories, he is still in the president’s corner.
The South Carolina Republican showed that Monday when he spoke out against Democrats’ plan to impeach Trump for his role in inciting last week’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
In the first tweet, Graham suggested that Trump’s grudgingly pledging to transfer power to President-elect Joe Biden is reason enough not to impeach him.
Graham then posted a tweet saying he was “disappointed” that the House is trying to hold the president accountable rather than just sweeping everything under the rug in the name of healing.
“Impeachment would be a major step backward,” the senator said.
Graham’s grousing attracted lots of deserved Twitter snark.
Graham’s suggestion that holding Trump accountable “would be a major step backward” comes just a few days after Trump supporters cornered him in Washington, D.C.’s Reagan National Airport and yelled “traitor” in his face.