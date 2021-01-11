Sen. Lindsey Graham 'Disappointed' Democrats Are Holding Trump Accountable

Although Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) is no longer pushing Donald Trump’s false election fraud theories, he is still in the president’s corner.

The South Carolina Republican showed that Monday when he spoke out against Democrats’ plan to impeach Trump for his role in inciting last week’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

In the first tweet, Graham suggested that Trump’s grudgingly pledging to transfer power to President-elect Joe Biden is reason enough not to impeach him.

In light of President Trump’s Thursday statement pledging an orderly transfer power and calling for healing in our nation, a second impeachment will do far more harm than good. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 11, 2021

Graham then posted a tweet saying he was “disappointed” that the House is trying to hold the president accountable rather than just sweeping everything under the rug in the name of healing.

“Impeachment would be a major step backward,” the senator said.

I’m disappointed to hear the House is proceeding with a second impeachment given there are only nine days left in a Trump presidency.



It is past time for all of us to try to heal our country and move forward.



Impeachment would be a major step backward. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 11, 2021

Graham’s grousing attracted lots of deserved Twitter snark.

So I take it you’ve told Trump he should take responsibility and resign instead in order “to heal the country and move forward.” No? https://t.co/OlyKIb2xQd — Jon Seff (@jonseff) January 11, 2021

I wish every politician who talked about "healing our country" was required to define what that actually means to them https://t.co/RbASYY07fW — Alison MacAdam (@ajmacadam) January 11, 2021

So you're ok with people lying about voter fraud and then inciting a riot to overturn democracy?



Oh wait, you were one of the people lying about voter fraud... https://t.co/2AbnqEsWN7 — Josh Douglas (@JoshuaADouglas) January 11, 2021

So no accountability in an assault on Congress in which five people died is being advocated by a Republican senator who relentlessly pursued a probe of the Justice Department and the FBI over a FISA warrant? https://t.co/rSA49LVQcZ — Jonathan Landay (@JonathanLanday) January 11, 2021

“I have spoken to Mr Trump and he assured me rather movingly that five deaths was sufficient to satisfy his present bloodlust and he would not be requiring any more in the foreseeable future." https://t.co/YqPMwb1CUk — Dan Rebellato (@DanRebellato) January 11, 2021

Senator Graham, In light of your complicity in repeating Trump's lies about election fraud even after federal courts had found them baseless, and your own bullying of election officials to change outcomes, allowing you to remain a U.S. senator will do far more harm than good. https://t.co/zW9YYMCUls — Robert Reich (@RBReich) January 11, 2021

Sorry, coward, you're going to have to take the vote. In public. On the record. Forever. Here are your options:



Lawfulness ____

Criminality ____



That's it. No other choices left now.



How ya gonna vote, Snowflake? https://t.co/Ua81zqepKb — Billy Ray (@BillyRay5229) January 11, 2021

Graham’s suggestion that holding Trump accountable “would be a major step backward” comes just a few days after Trump supporters cornered him in Washington, D.C.’s Reagan National Airport and yelled “traitor” in his face.