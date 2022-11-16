Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) jumped back on the Trump train on Tuesday.

Only on Monday, Graham had declined to endorse what was then Donald Trump’s potential 2024 run for office. But the South Carolina Republican signaled he was once again all in with the former president after Trump officially launched his campaign for the White House on Tuesday night.

“If President Trump continues this tone and delivers this message on a consistent basis, he will be hard to beat,” Graham tweeted about Trump’s announcement speech.

CNN fact-checking reporter Daniel Dale said the address was full of “wildly incorrect” claims and was only subdued due to Trump’s reading from a teleprompter.

His speech tonight, contrasting his policies and results against the Biden Administration, charts a winning path for him in the primaries and general election. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) November 16, 2022

Trump’s address “charts a winning path for him in the primaries and general election,” Graham also blustered.

As we listen to President Trump remind us of what is possible regarding our borders, economy, and national security, it is my hope that he will continue to focus on the solutions that he offered tonight to restore a broken America. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) November 16, 2022

Critics reminded Graham of his pre-2016 election prediction that the GOP “will get destroyed… and we will deserve it” if they nominate Trump as the candidate for president.

Of course, Graham then went on to become one of Trump’s biggest defenders, only temporarily chiding him after his incitement of the deadly U.S. Capitol riot.

