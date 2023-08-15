Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) sprung to the defense of Donald Trump ahead of the former president’s latest indictment — in the Georgia case — and was mocked for comments that critics thought defined irony.

During Monday’s broadcast of Jesse Watters’ Fox News show, Graham said Trump’s mounting legal woes were “unfair,” claimed it was a weaponization of the law, was setting “a bad precedent” and insisted the former president’s fate should be left to voters.

“The American people can decide whether they want him to be president or not,” said Graham, who was a fierce critic of Trump before his 2016 election win but has now become one of his most loyal allies. “This should be decided at the ballot box, not a bunch of liberal jurisdictions trying to put the man in jail.”

Graham:.This should be decided at the ballot box and not in a bunch of liberal jurisdictions trying to put the man in jail. They’re weaponizing the law pic.twitter.com/OlkZggngkw — Acyn (@Acyn) August 15, 2023

Trump was later indicted in Georgia for allegedly trying to pressure election officials to flip the 2020 election result in the state.

Users on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, said deciding Trump’s fate at the ballot box was “sorta the point here.”

"This should be decided at the ballot box" is sorta the point here. https://t.co/EeJcsiWAlC — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) August 15, 2023

It was decided at the ballot box



Trump lost and tried to overturn the election, along with his alleged co-conspirators



That's literally the whole issue, Lindsey — ProLib (@prolibshow) August 15, 2023

I’m assuming he doesn’t get irony? — Amanda Jo 💙 (@imamandajo) August 15, 2023

It was decided at the ballot box. That's why he's being indicted again. https://t.co/x2OGCaPwMc — jordan (@JordanUhl) August 15, 2023

It WAS decided at the ballot box. Then they tried to illegally overturn it. That’s the entire fucking point. https://t.co/IajrrAMpLN — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) August 15, 2023

It was decided at the ballot box but Trump didn’t accept it. — Give Yourself a Chance, You Can Do It 🎶 (@KevinSixx13) August 15, 2023

Isn't all this because they refuse to accept what happened at the ballot box? — Machine Pun Kelly Redux (@backell) August 15, 2023

But.. we literally did decide at the ballot box?



We had an election and more people voted for one guy than the other guy but the other guy was like “no” and then tried to overthrow the government and whoops now we have to deal with this shit. https://t.co/xVTpkRzBOC — Brian Altano 🍕 (@agentbizzle) August 15, 2023

Ironically, Graham et al didn’t accept the result of the ballot box. https://t.co/ZzVjAJSolY — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 15, 2023

Uhm yeah. It WAS decided at the ballot box. He lost — Rebekah Jones (@GeoRebekah) August 15, 2023

