Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) sprung to the defense of Donald Trump ahead of the former president’s latest indictment — in the Georgia case — and was mocked for comments that critics thought defined irony.
During Monday’s broadcast of Jesse Watters’ Fox News show, Graham said Trump’s mounting legal woes were “unfair,” claimed it was a weaponization of the law, was setting “a bad precedent” and insisted the former president’s fate should be left to voters.
“The American people can decide whether they want him to be president or not,” said Graham, who was a fierce critic of Trump before his 2016 election win but has now become one of his most loyal allies. “This should be decided at the ballot box, not a bunch of liberal jurisdictions trying to put the man in jail.”
Trump was later indicted in Georgia for allegedly trying to pressure election officials to flip the 2020 election result in the state.
Users on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, said deciding Trump’s fate at the ballot box was “sorta the point here.”