Lindsey Graham Gets Super Emotional Begging Fox News Viewers To Donate To Trump

"Give the president some money to fight this bulls**t," the Trump ally demanded on Fox News following the former president's indictment.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) responded to the indictment of Donald Trump with a desperate and furious beg for money from viewers on Fox News.

In an at-times emotional address, Graham demanded Sean Hannity’s audience stump up their cash for Trump, who hours earlier was indicted over the Stormy Daniels hush-money case — or risk the destruction of the United States.

“To the conservatives out there, make sure you vote,” said Graham, who turned from being one of Trump’s biggest critics pre-2016 to one of his key allies.

“If you got friends, make sure they vote. If you don’t have any friends, go make some friends,” he added. “But you need to help this man, Donald J. Trump. They are trying to drain him dry.”

Graham said 2024 presidential candidate Trump, who is the subject of multiple investigations, had spent “more money on lawyers than most people spend on campaigns” and urged viewers to log on to Trump’s website “tonight.”

“Give the president some money to fight this bullshit,” he urged. “This is going to destroy America.”

