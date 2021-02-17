Lindsey Graham: GOP Doesn’t Have 'A Snowball’s Chance In Hell' Without Trump

The GOP doesn’t have “a snowball’s chance in hell” of taking back majorities without the backing of former President Donald Trump, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) argued on Tuesday.

In an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, Trump sycophant Graham weighed in on the ex-president’s feud with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). Graham said he’d tell McConnell that “I know Trump can be a handful but he is the most dominant figure in the Republican Party.”

Tensions have escalated between Trump and McConnell in recent days.

McConnell voted to acquit Trump in his Senate impeachment trial for inciting the U.S. Capitol riot but then rebuked him as “morally responsible” for the violence.

Trump hit back with a lengthy statement, calling McConnell “a dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack” who was “destroying the Republican side of the Senate.”

McConnell had been “indispensable” to Trump during his time in office, said Graham, calling on the pair to knock off their war of words.

“I’m more worried about 2022 than I’ve ever been,” Graham added elsewhere in the interview, below, in which he also urged his GOP colleagues in the Senate to realize that without Trump “we’re never going to get back in the majority.”