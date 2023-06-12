Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-S.C.) interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos on Sunday didn’t get off to the best of starts.

Stephanopoulos’ very first question for Graham, a staunch defender of the former president, was if he believed Trump’s claim that he was blameless in the classified documents case, in which Trump was indicted last week.

“Well, here is what I believe,” Graham responded, before going full whataboutism and pivoting to the right-wing talking point of Trump’s 2016 Democratic rival Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server when secretary of state, despite clear differences in the two cases and the fact Clinton was never charged.

“We live in an America where if you are the Democratic candidate for president, Hillary Clinton, secretary of state, you can set up a private server in your basement,” said Graham.

Stephanopoulos interupted and called the senator out for not answering his question.

Graham was not happy.

“No, let me finish,” the Republican snarled.

“I’m trying to answer the question from a Republican point of view,” he continued. “That may not be acceptable on this show.”

“Most Republicans believe we live in a country where Hillary Clinton did similar things and nothing happened to her. Pres. Trump will have his day in court, but espionage charges are absolutely ridiculous,” GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham tells @GStephanopoulos. https://t.co/TAi6FOqGGJ pic.twitter.com/l0ld91Wxw6 — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) June 11, 2023

Graham admitted Trump had done some things wrong but suggested he’d been over-charged.

He later returned to attacking Clinton again.

Conservative attorney George Conway led the criticism of Graham:

.@LindseyGrahamSC:



WHY?



Why do you continue to defend this man, who will never hold office again, who deserves to spend the rest of his life in prison, and who is leading your party to destruction, as you said 7 years ago?



Why do you sacrifice your dignity for this cretin? https://t.co/hIv46Gjw4t — George Conway (@gtconway3d) June 11, 2023

The mental gymnastics that republicans are performing on Sunday morning news programs is literal comedy. I have been laughing all morning. https://t.co/iuSqvWcOVe — The Guy (@theguydf) June 11, 2023