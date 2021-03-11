CNN’s Brianna Keilar Busts Lindsey Graham’s Big ‘Magic’ Myth About Donald Trump

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) further prostrated himself before Donald Trump at the weekend when he declared there was some “magic” in the ex-president that he was trying to channel for the greater good.

“There’s something about Trump. There’s a dark side and there’s some magic there. What I’m trying to do is harness the magic,” Graham told Axios’ Jonathan Swan.

On Wednesday, CNN’s Brianna Keilar debunked Graham’s claim in a seven-minute segment exploring the South Carolina Republican’s “curious metamorphosis” into “Trump’s sidekick.”

“The only magic there is watching the Lindsey Graham we once knew disappear,” said Keilar, noting how Graham’s 2015 attacks on Trump transformed into adulation of the president once he’d moved into the White House.

“Trump isn’t a magician. He’s a carnival barker, whipping up an audience for a one-man circus,” she added. “Donald Trump has only ever acted in the interest of one thing, himself.”

Watch the video here: