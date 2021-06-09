Lindsey Graham’s New Spin On Trump’s COVID-19 Failings Is Too Much For Folks Online

Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-S.C.) latest sycophancy of ex-President Donald Trump was beyond the pale for many people on Twitter on Tuesday.

Graham, during an appearance on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show, suggested that Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic could be viewed in a completely different way if the lab leak theory of the virus’ origin (which Trump bolstered in April last year) proved true.

“If Trump was right about the lab leak, it would change the image the public had of President Trump regarding the coronavirus,” Graham claimed to Hannity.

Watch the video here:

Lindsey Graham: If Trump was right about the lab leak, it would change the image the public had of President Trump regarding the Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/tyq8eXWPEy — Acyn (@Acyn) June 9, 2021

Critics vehemently disagreed and bluntly reminded the South Carolina Republican of Trump’s catastrophic mishandling of the pandemic, which included him at one point publicly pondering the injection of disinfectant as a treatment.

Trump for months routinely downplayed the threat posed by the virus ― despite privately admitting it was “deadly” ― and politicized the wearing of masks and other measures aimed at mitigating its spread.

“The origin of the virus doesn’t change the negligence of his response,” wrote one commenter. Said another: “Oh I don’t know, letting a deadly virus run rampant through the country killing thousands of people might be a tad more important.”

530,000 people say no — Tiffany Thiele (@thielefor55th) June 9, 2021

Nope. Doesn’t matter where it started,what mattered was handling it, not ignoring it and minimizing it — Me - kindness matters ☮️ (@myjake30) June 9, 2021

1.5 years later Linds still thinks the problem is how the car got the flat tire and not that trump tried to fix it with scotch tape and a bike pump — Dad Jokes Panda (@TrashPandaFTW) June 9, 2021

The public has a poor image of Donald Trump‘s handling of the coronavirus pandemic because Trump killed 500,000 people through his indifference. The origin of the virus does not resurrect the dead. https://t.co/ka1UUJYlVw — John Aravosis 🇺🇸🇬🇷🏳️‍🌈 (@aravosis) June 9, 2021

How? So, if it came from a lab, we could inject ourselves with bleach? — Tom Graser (@StLawEd) June 9, 2021

Bullshit Lindsey. A lab leak wouldn’t change how cowardly, selfishly, ignorantly, callously, and dishonestly Donald Trump handled Covid. A lab leak wouldn’t bring back the hundreds of thousands of Americans who died because of Donald Trump’s criminal mishandling of the virus. https://t.co/h9MeQPOAZK — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) June 9, 2021

No it won't. He botched the response, and the origin of the virus does not change that. — Jaxs (@jaxs_talks) June 9, 2021

The origin of the virus doesn't change the negligence of his response. — Mark Gray (@rich29uk) June 9, 2021

The former guy's response to covid was sabotage, at the beginning through his last day in office. — ThanksInAdvanceForYourVituperation (@joe_shands) June 9, 2021

It wasn’t the origin or leak of the virus … it was TFG’s LYING to the American people that the virus wasn’t going to be bad and mocking mask wearing or doing anything to mitigate the disaster and causing deaths of almost 600 thousand American people . — Daphne_ du Maurier 🇺🇸 (@McmOne) June 9, 2021

No, Lindsey. It really wouldn’t.



He’s still a slimy, sleazeball, criminal moron whose time in the White House did more to damage our nation than anything since the Civil War.



And you’re still an ass. https://t.co/Ech7eOythc — The True American (@TheTrueAmerica5) June 9, 2021

Yes, we would think he was right but disastrously incompetent, as opposed to wrong but disastrously incompetent.



Indeed, we might wonder why he was so bad on the science of COVID overall if he knew more about the science of its origins than we presumed. https://t.co/pk4kIQPgbu — Richard Gowan (@RichardGowan1) June 9, 2021

If it was a lab leak, bleach would've definitely been an effective treatment. — Paul 👻 (@pablo_honey1) June 9, 2021

Oh I don't know, letting a deadly virus run rampant through the country killing thousands of people might be a tad more important https://t.co/FN891w0A03 — Robert Swartwood (@RobertSwartwood) June 9, 2021

No, it wouldn't. If anything, it would make Trump look even more irresponsible for downplaying the risk of the virus. It was totally incoherent, after all, to believe that Covid escaped from a Chinese lab *and* that we didn't really need to worry about it. https://t.co/KwL61qeqJ5 — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) June 9, 2021