Lindsey Graham’s New Spin On Trump’s COVID-19 Failings Is Too Much For Folks Online

Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-S.C.) latest sycophancy of ex-President Donald Trump was beyond the pale for many people on Twitter on Tuesday.
Graham, during an appearance on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show, suggested that Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic could be viewed in a completely different way if the lab leak theory of the virus’ origin (which Trump bolstered in April last year) proved true.
“If Trump was right about the lab leak, it would change the image the public had of President Trump regarding the coronavirus,” Graham claimed to Hannity.
Watch the video here:
Critics vehemently disagreed and bluntly reminded the South Carolina Republican of Trump’s catastrophic mishandling of the pandemic, which included him at one point publicly pondering the injection of disinfectant as a treatment.
Trump for months routinely downplayed the threat posed by the virus ― despite privately admitting it was “deadly” ― and politicized the wearing of masks and other measures aimed at mitigating its spread.
“The origin of the virus doesn’t change the negligence of his response,” wrote one commenter. Said another: “Oh I don’t know, letting a deadly virus run rampant through the country killing thousands of people might be a tad more important.”
