Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said Tuesday he didn’t “like” Donald Trump trading barbs with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, then joked about the likelihood of the former president ever playing nice for the sake of the Republican Party. (Watch the video below.)

Steve Doocy of “Fox & Friends” noted the jousting between the GOP’s top two likely 2024 presidential contenders broke the late Ronald Reagan’s “11th Commandment” of “Thou shalt not speak ill of another Republican,” Mediaite reported.

“Trump’s not into these thou-shalt-nots,” Graham said to laughter on “Fox & Friends.” “That’s not his thing.”

However, Graham still advised Trump to keep it positive.

“The bottom line is, I think, if I were Trump, which I am not, I would be running on four years of being a pretty effective president. The best is yet to come. I would say ‘DeSantis, I picked him out of a crowd. I knew he was talented early on. I’m the guy that saw the talent. He’s been a great governor, but I’m better able to be president,’” Graham said.

“But that ain’t gonna happen,” the senator added.

DeSantis, who has yet to declare his candidacy, irked Trump this week by saying he personally would not know how to pay “hush money” to a “porn star.” It was interpreted as a dismissive nod to the Stormy Daniels payoff case that threatens Trump with an indictment.

Trump, who has been calling the Florida governor “Ron DeSanctimonious” for some time, fired back with a screenshot spreading an unfounded rumor that DeSantis drank with underage girls as a high school teacher.