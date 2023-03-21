What's Hot

Crafty Prankster Sneaks Unfiltered Truth About Trump Onto Right-Wing Newscast

Tucker Carlson Laughed Out Of The Room With Eyebrow-Raising New Trump Defense

Jimmy Fallon Jabs Donald Trump Jr. In Picture Breakdown Of His Dad’s Woes

Biden To Create 2 National Monuments, In Nevada And Texas

Jimmy Kimmel Burns ‘Dumbest Criminal In The World’ Trump In Scorching Monologue

Kevin McCarthy Says A Possible Trump Indictment Would Be Politically Motivated

Fox News Producer Sues Network, Claims She Was Pressured In Dominion Suit

'Star Wars' Actor Paul Grant Dies After Collapsing Outside Train Station

'Daily Show' Guest Host Al Franken Has Picture-Perfect Trump Arrest Plan

Dismal Crowd At Pro-Trump Rally In NYC Despite Ex-Prez’s Call For Action

Bad Bunny's Ex-Girlfriend Files Lawsuit Seeking $40 Million

Idaho Poised To Allow Firing Squad Executions

PoliticsDonald TrumpFox NewsLindsey Graham

Lindsey Graham Urges Trump To Make Nice With DeSantis, Predicts What He'll Really Do

The Trump-friendly GOP senator weighed in on the ex-president and the Florida governor taking swipes at each other.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said Tuesday he didn’t “like” Donald Trump trading barbs with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, then joked about the likelihood of the former president ever playing nice for the sake of the Republican Party. (Watch the video below.)

Steve Doocy of “Fox & Friends” noted the jousting between the GOP’s top two likely 2024 presidential contenders broke the late Ronald Reagan’s “11th Commandment” of “Thou shalt not speak ill of another Republican,” Mediaite reported.

“Trump’s not into these thou-shalt-nots,” Graham said to laughter on “Fox & Friends.” “That’s not his thing.”

However, Graham still advised Trump to keep it positive.

“The bottom line is, I think, if I were Trump, which I am not, I would be running on four years of being a pretty effective president. The best is yet to come. I would say ‘DeSantis, I picked him out of a crowd. I knew he was talented early on. I’m the guy that saw the talent. He’s been a great governor, but I’m better able to be president,’” Graham said.

“But that ain’t gonna happen,” the senator added.

DeSantis, who has yet to declare his candidacy, irked Trump this week by saying he personally would not know how to pay “hush money” to a “porn star.” It was interpreted as a dismissive nod to the Stormy Daniels payoff case that threatens Trump with an indictment.

Trump, who has been calling the Florida governor “Ron DeSanctimonious” for some time, fired back with a screenshot spreading an unfounded rumor that DeSantis drank with underage girls as a high school teacher.

Go To Homepage
Ron Dicker - General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community