Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-S.C.) devotion to Donald Trump was on full display once again Monday.

Graham, talking with fellow Trump sycophant Sean Hannity of Fox News, doubled down on his adulation of the ex-president last week by claiming that trying to erase Trump from the GOP “is insane.”

The South Carolina Republican also issued this warning:

The people who try to erase him are going to wind up getting erased.

Graham’s comments came as the GOP attempted to remove Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) from House leadership over her opposition to the former president and his lies that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

“It’s impossible for this party to move forward without President Trump being its leader because the people who are conservative have chosen him as their leader,” Graham added. “And you know why they chose him? Because he delivered.”

Watch the video here:

Lindsey Graham on Trump: "The people who are trying to erase him are going to wind up getting erased.” pic.twitter.com/oNxbjOLeF5 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 11, 2021

It’s a far cry from this anti-Trump tweet from Graham in 2016:

If we nominate Trump, we will get destroyed.......and we will deserve it. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) May 3, 2016