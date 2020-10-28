Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) has been using his airtime on Fox News to appeal for more money from viewers. But it seems the right-wing network may have had enough.
Graham, who is locked in a tight race against Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison, begged for cash twice during Laura Ingraham’s show on Tuesday. The second time, the network cut him off mid-plea:
His regular appeals on Fox News have worked: Graham raised $28 million in the third quarter, a record for a Republican Senate candidate. However, that’s less than half the record $57 million raised by Harrison over that same period, something Graham hasn’t been shy about mentioning during his increasingly desperate appeals on Fox News.
CNN collected them into a supercut:
Graham’s fundraising appeals have also become fodder for The Lincoln Project, a never-Trump conservative group that’s been running ads against a number of Republican senators, including Graham. Earlier this week, the group called him a “sniveling weak crybaby.”
On Tuesday, The Lincoln Project inserted Graham’s fundraising appeal into “The Ring” horror movie:
