Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) has been using his airtime on Fox News to appeal for more money from viewers. But it seems the right-wing network may have had enough.

Graham, who is locked in a tight race against Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison, begged for cash twice during Laura Ingraham’s show on Tuesday. The second time, the network cut him off mid-plea:

Lindsey Graham attempts to beg for money a second time in one interview and is cut off pic.twitter.com/SqSHt7Vwz5 — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) October 28, 2020

His regular appeals on Fox News have worked: Graham raised $28 million in the third quarter, a record for a Republican Senate candidate. However, that’s less than half the record $57 million raised by Harrison over that same period, something Graham hasn’t been shy about mentioning during his increasingly desperate appeals on Fox News.

CNN collected them into a supercut:

In which @brikeilarcnn rolls the tape of Lindsey Graham repeatedly appearing on Fox News over the past few weeks to plead for money. pic.twitter.com/AIrEGJXZJu — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) October 27, 2020

Graham’s fundraising appeals have also become fodder for The Lincoln Project, a never-Trump conservative group that’s been running ads against a number of Republican senators, including Graham. Earlier this week, the group called him a “sniveling weak crybaby.”

On Tuesday, The Lincoln Project inserted Graham’s fundraising appeal into “The Ring” horror movie: