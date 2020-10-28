POLITICS

Fox News Cuts Off Lindsey Graham In The Middle Of His Latest Money Plea

Fox News may have had enough of the South Carolina senator's desperate bids for cash.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) has been using his airtime on Fox News to appeal for more money from viewers. But it seems the right-wing network may have had enough. 

Graham, who is locked in a tight race against Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison, begged for cash twice during Laura Ingraham’s show on Tuesday. The second time, the network cut him off mid-plea: 

His regular appeals on Fox News have worked: Graham raised $28 million in the third quarter, a record for a Republican Senate candidate. However, that’s less than half the record $57 million raised by Harrison over that same period, something Graham hasn’t been shy about mentioning during his increasingly desperate appeals on Fox News.  

CNN collected them into a supercut: 

Graham’s fundraising appeals have also become fodder for The Lincoln Project, a never-Trump conservative group that’s been running ads against a number of Republican senators, including Graham. Earlier this week, the group called him a “sniveling weak crybaby.” 

On Tuesday, The Lincoln Project inserted Graham’s fundraising appeal into “The Ring” horror movie: 

Overnight Editor, HuffPost
