Lindsey Graham Says He Could Shoot Gangs With His AR-15, Twitter Critics Go Ballistic

In the event of a natural disaster in South Carolina, don’t necessarily expect to see Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) helping dig survivors out of rubble. The senator indicated Sunday that he’d instead be at home with his AR-15, ready to pick off marauding gangs presumably at least partly made up of his own constituents.

“I own an AR-15,” Graham told Chris Wallace on Fox News. “If there’s a natural disaster in South Carolina where the cops can’t protect my neighborhood, my house will be the last one that the gang will come to, because I can defend myself.”

Graham mentioned his home protection plans in response to Wallace’s question about the gun control debate that’s taking place after recent mass shootings in the U.S. The South Carolina Republican is opposed to banning assault rifles.

Many critics on Twitter were appalled that a U.S. senator has such a bleak view of his constituents. Some who had experienced a natural disaster said they saw no gangs, or even police, in the aftermath — only neighbors helping each other. Others pointed out that lax U.S. gun laws would mean potential gangs showing up at Graham’s house would likely be armed themselves.

Rich little doughy politician thinks he’s Rambo now. Settle down @LindseyGrahamSC https://t.co/EKJWGyEZei — Cat Pope (@HuffinCats) March 28, 2021

I lived through a natural disaster in SC. It was called Hurricane Hugo. For 10 days there was no electricity, running water, or cops. No marauding gangs attacked. Only neighbors helping neighbors. The problem isn't disasters or gangs. The problem is you Lindsey. — Tim (@tjkadar) March 28, 2021

Just to be clear, when Sen. Graham imagines a natural disaster, he fantasizes about slaughtering desperate people instead of imagining himself acting as a leader to secure the health and safety of his constituents. — Linda Lotspeich (@llotspeich) March 28, 2021

South Carolina after a tornado, per its elected representative: pic.twitter.com/8ypZaRcXG6 — Pé (@4everNeverTrump) March 28, 2021

Funny - my thought would be that if there were a natural disaster, my neighbors would be pulling together to help each other. “Gangs” never crossed my mind. — Rabbi Jill Zimmerman (@RabbiJill) March 28, 2021

I didn't realize Graham is so afraid of his own constituents that he feels the need to own an assault rifle in order to potentially protect himself from them. — Information Guardian (@InformantGuard) March 28, 2021

I’ve been in SC during natural disasters and the closest thing to a “marauding gang” I’ve seen were a group of Baptists handing out bottled water. Please, Lindsey, don’t shoot them. — Carla Damron (@carlawritesfic) March 28, 2021

.@LindseyGrahamSC, the last thing my daugher saw was an AR 15 as she ran down the hallway at her school in Parkland. One shot severed her spinal cord and killed her. Are you seriously OK with announcing to future school shooters that they need an AR-15 to feel truly safe? https://t.co/2kvbIxVytg — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) March 28, 2021

Here is a US Senator - responsible for improving and protecting his state - imagining his town turning into a post-apocalyptic wasteland overnight, and recommending policy based on that fear.



Instead of, you know, policy to actually prevent it.



Meet the Republican Party. — ClearingTheFog (@clearing_fog) March 28, 2021

🤣🤣🤣🤣 like any Republican would stick around when there's a natural disaster in their neighborhood. Right @tedcruz pic.twitter.com/lSNVEIBjSb — Facebook is toxic (@darinaras) March 28, 2021