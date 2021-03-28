Lindsey Graham Says He Could Shoot Gangs With His AR-15, Twitter Critics Go Ballistic

In the event of a natural disaster in South Carolina, don’t necessarily expect to see Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) helping dig survivors out of rubble. The senator indicated Sunday that he’d instead be at home with his AR-15, ready to pick off marauding gangs presumably at least partly made up of his own constituents.
“I own an AR-15,” Graham told Chris Wallace on Fox News. “If there’s a natural disaster in South Carolina where the cops can’t protect my neighborhood, my house will be the last one that the gang will come to, because I can defend myself.”
Graham mentioned his home protection plans in response to Wallace’s question about the gun control debate that’s taking place after recent mass shootings in the U.S. The South Carolina Republican is opposed to banning assault rifles.
Many critics on Twitter were appalled that a U.S. senator has such a bleak view of his constituents. Some who had experienced a natural disaster said they saw no gangs, or even police, in the aftermath — only neighbors helping each other. Others pointed out that lax U.S. gun laws would mean potential gangs showing up at Graham’s house would likely be armed themselves.