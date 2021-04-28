Lindsey Graham Mocked For Desperate Money Plea Involving Golf -- And Trump

Graham, during an appearance on “Hannity,” announced he was raffling the chance to play in a golf tournament on Sunday alongside himself and the former president.

“The money is going to be used to take back the House and the Senate so we can stop this slide to socialism,” Graham blustered to prime-time personality Sean Hannity.

“You have lunch, you have breakfast with President Trump, you get a photo, you play at his golf course in Florida. It’s going to be a lot of fun,” he added.

Hannity asked Graham why he thought Trump “crushes you on the golf course?”

“Because he’s better than I am. He’s gonna kick me around,” responded Graham, a leading Trump sycophant.

The contest, promoted on Graham’s website, ended at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday. The site tells visitors they have another shot at entering via Graham’s Fund For America’s Future PAC.

Per the terms and conditions, one winner will be chosen from 10 randomly drawn names. They will receive an “all-expenses-paid trip to Florida,” including airfare and lodging, to “play a round of golf in the Trump Graham Golf Classic ... which includes a photo with President Trump and Senator Graham.”

Twitter users scoffed:

Graham relentlessly appealed to Fox News viewers for money ahead of his 2020 reelection, so much so that the network’s hosts cracked down. During a fundraising spiel on Laura Ingraham’s show in October, Graham was cut off in mid-pitch.