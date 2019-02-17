Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Sunday defended the possibility of taking money away from building a middle school in Kentucky in order to erect President Donald Trump’s border wall, saying children need a “secure border” before a school.
Graham was grilled on CBS’ “Face the Nation” about money Trump will likely divert to build the wall in the wake of the president’s declaration of a national emergency after he failed to get the funds from Congress.
Host Margaret Brennan noted that some $3.6 billion of diverted funds could come from “military construction efforts, including construction of a middle school in Kentucky, housing for military families, improvements for bases.” She asked Graham: “Aren’t you concerned some of these projects ... are now going to possibly be cut out?”
Graham responded that “it’s better for the middle school kids in Kentucky to have a secure border.” He promised the kids would eventually get their school, but added, “Right now we’ve got a national emergency.”
Statistics from Trump’s own Department of Homeland Security reveal that illegal border crossings are a fraction of what they were 19 years ago. Also, nearly 90 percent of illegal drugs cross the border at ports of entry, so a wall would not impact that traffic.
Trump conceded when he announced his declaration of a national emergency on Friday that he really “didn’t need to do this” now, but he wanted to build the wall “faster.”
The action is already being challenged in the courts.
