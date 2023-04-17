Lindsey Graham Puts Marjorie Taylor Greene On Blast Over Defense Of Leak Suspect

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) slammed Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) over her defense of Jake Teixiera, the 21-year-old Massachusetts Air National Guardsman suspected of leaking classified Pentagon documents on Discord.
Graham, in an interview with ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday, took aim at conservatives’ attempts to “sugarcoat” the leak.
His comments follow Greene’s tweet on Thursday where she asked who the “real enemy” is between the suspect and the Biden administration’s support for Ukraine in its war with Russia.
“You can not allow a single individual of the military intelligence community to leak classified information because they disagree with policy,” Graham told Jon Karl.
“What they’re suggesting will destroy America’s ability to defend itself. That it’s OK to release classified information based on your political views. That the ends justify the means. It is not OK.”
Graham’s criticism of Greene comes after a number of Democrats and Republicans – along with former CIA Director John Brennan – condemned the Georgia Republican over her comments.
Graham later declared that Greene had been “irresponsible” for her take.
He continued: “There is no justification for this – and for any member of Congress to suggest it’s OK to leak classified information because you agree with the cause is terribly irresponsible. And puts America in serious danger.”
Greene, on Sunday, later took on South Carolina Republican’s remarks by sharing a doctored photo of him holding a Bud Light can that featured Dylan Mulvaney’s face, a nod to conservative frustration over the brand’s partnership with the influencer.
(H/T Mediaite)