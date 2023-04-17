Lindsey Graham Puts Marjorie Taylor Greene On Blast Over Defense Of Leak Suspect

Graham, in an interview with ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday, took aim at conservatives’ attempts to “sugarcoat” the leak.

His comments follow Greene’s tweet on Thursday where she asked who the “real enemy” is between the suspect and the Biden administration’s support for Ukraine in its war with Russia.

“You can not allow a single individual of the military intelligence community to leak classified information because they disagree with policy,” Graham told Jon Karl.

“What they’re suggesting will destroy America’s ability to defend itself. That it’s OK to release classified information based on your political views. That the ends justify the means. It is not OK.”

Graham later declared that Greene had been “irresponsible” for her take.

He continued: “There is no justification for this – and for any member of Congress to suggest it’s OK to leak classified information because you agree with the cause is terribly irresponsible. And puts America in serious danger.”