Lindsey Graham Told Cops They Should Have Shot Jan. 6 Trump Rioters In The Head: Book

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) told police officers he didn’t understand why they didn’t open fire on rioting Donald Trump supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol, according to a new book.

“You guys should have shot them all in the head,” key Trump ally Graham reportedly told a group of law enforcement officials who responded to the violence on Jan. 6, 2021 in a meeting four months after the attack.

Advertisement

“We gave you guys guns, and you should have used them. I don’t understand why that didn’t happen,” Graham reportedly added.

Former D.C. Metropolitan Police officer Michael Fanone, who was badly beaten by Trump supporters on the day, recalled the exchange in his new book “Hold the Line: The Insurrection and One Cop’s Battle for America’s Soul.”

Politico shared excerpts on Friday.

Fanone also recalled Graham warning he’d end a meeting with the bereaved mother of Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, who died after the riot, “right now” if she continued to speak badly of Trump. Graham has not commented on the claims.

Fanone, a one-time Trump voter, has become a fierce critic of Republican hypocrisy over the riot and GOP attempts to downplay the violence. He resigned from the police last year and is now a contributor on law enforcement issues for CNN.

Advertisement