GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham Makes Surprise Admission About Midterms

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said Tuesday’s midterm elections were “definitely not a Republican wave, that’s for darn sure.”

“A wave would have been capturing New Hampshire and Colorado,” the Donald Trump loyalist told NBC News’ Savannah Guthrie. Sen. Maggie Hassan (D) defeated election-denying challenger Don Bolduc (R) in New Hampshire, and Sen. Michael Bennet (D) beat Joe O’Dea (R) in Colorado.

Graham offered a surprising “hats off” to Democrats, who he said “performed well in a lot of these swing districts.” Still, he predicted the GOP would win control of the Senate “at 51, 52” seats “when it’s all said and done.”

Graham pushed back on the suggestion that former President Donald Trump’s self-aggrandizing appearances on the campaign trail hurt Republican candidates.

“You know, not really. I think it was a referendum on (President Joe) Biden,” Graham said. “If we take back the House and we get the Senate majority, that’s a very good night.”

Graham also had some “unsolicited advice” for Biden.