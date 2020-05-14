Donald Trump urged his staunch defender Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Thursday to call on former President Barack Obama to testify about the mysterious “Obamagate” issue Trump has raised without detail. Graham batted down the idea and warned the president: “Be careful what you wish for.”
Graham indicated that such an investigation would be a gross overreach of executive power and that it could backfire by putting Trump in jeopardy after his time in the White House is over.
Trump has been saying that “Obamagate” is the “biggest political crime” in American history — but has yet to explain what crime he’s talking about. Asked early this week at a press briefing what specific crime he was referring to, Trump insisted that the “crime is very obvious to everybody”— but still did not say what it might be.
Graham said in a statement released Thursday by the Senate Judiciary Committee, which he chairs, “I am greatly concerned about the precedent that would be set by calling a former president for oversight.”
He also told Politico in an interview: “I don’t think now’s the time for me to do that. I don’t know if that’s even possible. I have grave concerns about the role of executive privilege and all kinds of issues.”
He added: “I understand President Trump’s frustration, but be careful what you wish for. Just be careful what you wish for.”
Graham noted in his Judiciary statement that “both presidents” would be welcome to “share their concerns about each other before the committee.”
If “nothing else it would make for great television,” he flippantly added. “However, I have great doubts about whether it would be wise for the country.”
The Judiciary Committee plans to hold hearings in June on the origins of the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. The hearings will include the FBI probe of Michael Flynn, Trump’s former national security adviser. Trump fired Flynn in 2017 for lying about secret talks he was having with a former Russian ambassador and reputed Kremlin spymaster Sergey Kislyak.