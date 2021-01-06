An Old Lindsey Graham Tweet About Trump Comes Back To Haunt Them Both

An old tweet by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) about President Donald Trump is resurfacing in light of Tuesday night’s election results in Georgia.
Graham has been a staunch Trump ally in recent years, but that wasn’t the case during the campaign for the 2016 Republican nomination when he tweeted:
When Trump entered the White House, the Republican Party controlled the presidency and both houses of Congress. Democrats gained control over the House in an anti-Trump wave during the 2018 midterms and Trump lost his reelection bid in November.
Now, the Republicans are on the brink of losing control over the Senate as well after Democrat Raphael Warnock defeated Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R) for one seat and Jon Ossoff (D) pulled ahead of Sen. David Perdue (R) for the other.
That caused Graham’s old prediction of the party’s doom to resurface late Tuesday: