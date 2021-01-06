An Old Lindsey Graham Tweet About Trump Comes Back To Haunt Them Both

An old tweet by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) about President Donald Trump is resurfacing in light of Tuesday night’s election results in Georgia.

Graham has been a staunch Trump ally in recent years, but that wasn’t the case during the campaign for the 2016 Republican nomination when he tweeted:

If we nominate Trump, we will get destroyed.......and we will deserve it. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) May 3, 2016

When Trump entered the White House, the Republican Party controlled the presidency and both houses of Congress. Democrats gained control over the House in an anti-Trump wave during the 2018 midterms and Trump lost his reelection bid in November.

Now, the Republicans are on the brink of losing control over the Senate as well after Democrat Raphael Warnock defeated Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R) for one seat and Jon Ossoff (D) pulled ahead of Sen. David Perdue (R) for the other.

That caused Graham’s old prediction of the party’s doom to resurface late Tuesday:

Like a fine wine. https://t.co/Kc5e2AxDqx — Josh Gad (@joshgad) January 6, 2021

That Lindsey Graham guy had a point. https://t.co/kKHD9cSo25 — Max Burns (@themaxburns) January 6, 2021

You knew he was a snake https://t.co/ldNepAytfi — Jennifer Taub (@jentaub) January 6, 2021

Wow, this aged well https://t.co/p1qIhqBjbq — Elliot Williams (@elliotcwilliams) January 6, 2021

Even a stopped clock is right twice a day. https://t.co/MBCVTCJ0SL — Michele Dauber (@mldauber) January 6, 2021

You can’t say that Republicans weren’t warned! https://t.co/eDGjdjXp1i — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) January 6, 2021

You nominated Trump, you got destroyed, and you deserved it. @LindseyGrahamSC https://t.co/JhliqMAqMa — Brad Walsh (@BradWalsh) January 6, 2021

