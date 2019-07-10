“The current situation is making it impossible for me to carry out my role as I would like,” Darroch wrote in his resignation letter Wednesday. He had served three years as ambassador to the U.S. and was scheduled to leave his post at the end of the year.

Theresa May, the U.K.’s outgoing prime minister, said she regretted Darroch’s resignation. But it would have been nearly impossible for Darroch to effectively do his job after Trump made it clear that he would no longer work with Darroch.

Despite this, Graham would rather blame the press, not a petulant president that he seems desperate to please.