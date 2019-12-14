Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) has invited President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, to tell the Senate Judiciary Committee about his recent trip to Ukraine.

“Rudy, if you want to come and tell us what you found, I’d be glad to talk to you,” Graham said in an interview with CBS’s “Face the Nation,” which is set to air Sunday. Giuliani flew to Kyiv and Budapest, Hungary, earlier this month to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

“I don’t know what Rudy found,” Graham added. “I don’t know what he was up to when he was in the Ukraine.”

The president publicly encouraged Giuliani to brief the Justice Department and Congress on his supposed findings, and the former New York City mayor indicated earlier this week that he would be willing to do so.

Trump has seized upon the unproven idea that the Bidens meddled with Ukrainian corruption investigations, something he seems to believe would damage Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign.

But Trump’s attempts to leverage a White House meeting and freeze military aid to Ukraine in exchange for the country investigating the Bidens became the basis of the House’s impeachment inquiry, now in its third month.

The House Judiciary Committee voted Friday to approve two articles of impeachment in a party-line vote, 23-17.

The articles are expected to be sent for a full floor vote next week. If approved, the Republican-controlled Senate will hold a trial for Trump, which is highly unlikely to result in his removal from office.

Graham himself has already expressly stated that he is “not trying to pretend to be a fair juror here” and wants to see the trial “die quickly.”