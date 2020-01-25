Supercut Shows Why Lindsey Graham Is 'Most Shameless Man In American Politics'

The Intercept’s Mehdi Hasan nails the hypocrisy of Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) in a new video that calls the GOP lawmaker “the most shameless man in American politics.”

Hasan notes in the clip released Friday that Graham has a “lot of competition” when it comes “to shameless, hypocritical, dishonest politicians” — from President Donald Trump, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas.)

“But it’s Lindsey Graham, who in my view, is the worst of the lot,” he continued, noting how before Graham actually “put a lot of effort into cultivating an image of a reasonable, sober, sensible, moderate Republican” before morphing into a staunch defender of the president.

“But today, there’s no position he won’t abandon, no U-turn he won’t perform, no lie he won’t tell,” Hasan added.

