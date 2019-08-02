Lindsey Graham Gets His Own Taunting Russia-Themed Hashtag On Twitter

Move over #MoscowMitch.
The #LeningradLindsey hashtag exploded into life on Twitter late Thursday after Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) helped push a controversial bill aimed at making it harder for migrants to apply for asylum on the U.S.-Mexico border through the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Democrats on the committee accused Graham, its chairman, of breaking the rules with the way in which he forced through the partisan bill, titled the Secure and Protect Act of 2019, which in any event is reportedly not expected to be passed by the full Senate.
People on Twitter used the Russian-themed hashtag featuring the Soviet-era name for St. Petersburg to accuse Graham of “breaking procedural code.” It was reportedly started by voiceover actor Tara Dublin:
The #MoscowMitch hashtag went viral last month after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) blocked two election security bills, even though ex-special counsel Robert Mueller had warned during his congressional testimony that Russia continued to interfere in U.S. politics as it did during the 2016 presidential election.