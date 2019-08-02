Lindsey Graham Gets His Own Taunting Russia-Themed Hashtag On Twitter

Move over #MoscowMitch.

The #LeningradLindsey hashtag exploded into life on Twitter late Thursday after Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) helped push a controversial bill aimed at making it harder for migrants to apply for asylum on the U.S.-Mexico border through the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Democrats on the committee accused Graham, its chairman, of breaking the rules with the way in which he forced through the partisan bill, titled the Secure and Protect Act of 2019, which in any event is reportedly not expected to be passed by the full Senate.

"It's nuts, and probably unconstitutional."#LeningradLindsey trends after Lindsey Graham advances a controversial asylum bill through the Senate committee pic.twitter.com/HFDcLIOaaH — Bloomberg TicToc (@tictoc) August 2, 2019

People on Twitter used the Russian-themed hashtag featuring the Soviet-era name for St. Petersburg to accuse Graham of “breaking procedural code.” It was reportedly started by voiceover actor Tara Dublin:

#LeningradLindsey is breaking procedural code, lying to the American people, and has betrayed the principles this country was founded upon. — AmericanChoirBoy (@Choirboytwitch) August 1, 2019

#LindseyGraham pushing anti-asylum bill shows GOP leadership needs to be taught the meaning of shame. #LeningradLindsey #MoscowMitch — Shanlon Wu (@shanlonwu) August 2, 2019

I love that #MoscowMitch and #LeningradLindsey are now things. Trending. Let them know how you feel. — Mocean Worker aka Adam Dorn (@moceanworker) August 1, 2019

And now #LeningradLindsey is trending. Twitter, you're naughty... — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) August 1, 2019

Reminder:



Lindsey Graham has always been a shitty human being. Nothing "changed"; most just chose to ignore how shitty he was when he was palling around with John McCain.#LeningradLindsey — Pé Resists (@4everNeverTrump) August 1, 2019

#LeningradLindsey trending because there is no way he is putting America first.#LeningradLindsay also trending because spelling is so hard https://t.co/sFzNelOVrl — Warren Leight (@warrenleightTV) August 2, 2019

Having been born in Leningrad, I find #LeningradLindsey both deeply offensive and absolutely spot on. — Gary Shteyngart (@Shteyngart) August 2, 2019

2016 Lindsey Graham on Trump: "If we nominate Trump, we will get destroyed.......and we will deserve it."



2019 Lindsey Graham on Trump: "That’s just the way he is."#LeningradLindsey — JRehling (@JRehling) August 1, 2019

#LeningradLindsey is trending. God is good. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) August 2, 2019

Hey, #LeningradLindsey, who put you up to pushing that bill?



Trump?



And why is that?



Oh.pic.twitter.com/CBNJ5Q7jfK — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) August 1, 2019

The #MoscowMitch hashtag went viral last month after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) blocked two election security bills, even though ex-special counsel Robert Mueller had warned during his congressional testimony that Russia continued to interfere in U.S. politics as it did during the 2016 presidential election.