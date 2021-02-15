Twitter Critics Go Bonkers After Lindsey Graham Pushes Lara Trump As N.C. Senator

Graham, who referred to Lara Trump as “Laura,” deemed her the “biggest winner” of “this whole impeachment trial,” apparently indicating the future was now bright for all things Trump.

North Carolina’s GOP Sen. Richard Burr voted to convict Trump at his impeachment trial Saturday, saying the former president “violated his oath of office” by brazenly peddling unfounded election conspiracy theories and “directed his supporters” to “disrupt lawful proceedings” at the Capitol.

Burr “just made Lara Trump almost the certain nominee for the Senate seat in North Carolina to replace him ... And I certainly would be behind her because I think she represents the future of the Republican Party,” Graham gushed. Burr doesn’t plan to run again when his term is up in 2022.

Lara Trump has never held elective office, nor does she live in the state Graham wants her to represent — and that’s the least of her problems, argued hordes of critics who couldn’t wait to post scathing putdowns on Twitter.

One critic mocked that her most significant accomplishment was keeping husband Eric Trump “from eating his dad’s crayons.”

She wasn’t, however, skilled enough to keep her husband from being targeted in an investigation related to expenditures by The Eric Trump Foundation.

Lara Trump has also been implicated in a scheme of her own with Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner, who reportedly helped established a shell company that spent half of Trump’s massive war chest and secretly paid family members and associates. Lara Trump was president of the company.

The company, American Made Media Consultants Corporation, functioned as a “clearinghouse” to illegally “launder” campaign funds and shield the identities of the ultimate recipients of payments, the nonpartisan Campaign Legal Center argued in a complaint filed in June with the Federal Election Commission.

In light of those land mines, some were delighted by Graham’s suggestion — and view the move as splitting the Republican Party in two to leave the field clear for a Democratic senator.

