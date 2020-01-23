Lindsey Graham Bizarrely Defends Trump: 'He Did Nothing Wrong In His Mind'

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Thursday came up with a bizarre explanation for why President Donald Trump shouldn’t be removed from office: He didn’t think he was doing anything wrong.
“If thought he was doing something wrong, he would probably shut up about it,” Graham told reporters.
A House investigation determined that Trump withheld authorized military aid to the country because leaders declined to investigate former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden. Graham claimed Trump believes Ukraine interfered in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, but acknowledged it was Russia that had hacked the Democratic National Committee.
“All I can tell you is from the president’s point of view, he did nothing wrong in his mind,” Graham said.
You can see Graham’s bizarre defense of Trump in this video:
Many Twitter users weren’t impressed with the senator’s logic.