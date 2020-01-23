Lindsey Graham Bizarrely Defends Trump: 'He Did Nothing Wrong In His Mind'

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Thursday came up with a bizarre explanation for why President Donald Trump shouldn’t be removed from office: He didn’t think he was doing anything wrong.

“If thought he was doing something wrong, he would probably shut up about it,” Graham told reporters.

A House investigation determined that Trump withheld authorized military aid to the country because leaders declined to investigate former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden. Graham claimed Trump believes Ukraine interfered in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, but acknowledged it was Russia that had hacked the Democratic National Committee.

“All I can tell you is from the president’s point of view, he did nothing wrong in his mind,” Graham said.

— James Peck (@JMPeck69) January 23, 2020



So? Are you admitting that @realDonaldTrump is mentally insane and does not know the difference between right and wrong? — James Peck (@JMPeck69) January 23, 2020

#LindseyGraham gave the craziest defense of Trump yet when he said:



“All I can tell you is from the president’s point of view, he did nothing wrong in his mind.”



Bet the point of view from Jeffrey Dahmer was that he did nothing wrong either.#TrumpImpeachmentTrial — Fredon Moniteau (@FMoniteau) January 23, 2020

This can be said of every psychopath serial killer.https://t.co/y2AUNSVYIy — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) January 23, 2020



You know Princess, that’s not an actual defence. Charles Manson thought murder was doing “nothing wrong in his mind”. He died in prison. #OneVoice1 https://t.co/B2nlVeLpT3 — Jaq (@LadyJYYC) January 23, 2020

"Trump did nothing wrong in his mind?"



This can be said of every psychopath serial killer.https://t.co/y2AUNSVYIy — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) January 23, 2020

Trump LITERALLY altered a map with a Sharpie when he got caught lying. 🤦‍♀️



Lindsey Graham screeches at reporters over impeachment: Trump ‘did nothing wrong in his mind’ – Raw Story https://t.co/3UcILxefnE — Impeached45 (@jmc663) January 23, 2020