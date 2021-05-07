Lindsey Graham Mocked After Making Bizarre ‘Trump Cult’ Prediction About GOP’s Future

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) weighed in on the looming Republican purge of Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) from House leadership over her opposition to former President Donald Trump.

Cheney is the latest victim of conservative cancel culture as she’s reportedly on the verge of losing her position as conference chair, the number three Republican in the House, due to her criticism of the former president.

But Graham wasn’t all that sympathetic to her plight.

“Can we move forward without President Trump? The answer is no,” he said on Fox News on Thursday night. “I’ve always liked Liz Cheney, but she’s made the determination that the Republican Party can’t grow with President Trump. I’ve determined we can’t grow without him.”

On MSNBC, above, commentator Jason Johnson of Morgan State University said Graham was singing a familiar tune.

“He sounds like a ’90s R&B singer, like, ’I can’t go on, I can’t imagine my future without you,” Johnson said. “As usual, Lindsey Graham has about as much political integrity and stability as a weather vane.”

And on Twitter, Graham’s critics were quick to similarly call him out:

🎶Tell me, how am I supposed to live without you?

Now that I've been loving you so long

How am I supposed to live without you

And how am I supposed to carry on?

When all that I've been livin' for is gone...🎵 https://t.co/sW2Ce1QsgE — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) May 7, 2021

Ted Cruz and Lindsey Graham have definitely played Boar on the Floor at Mar-a-Lago. https://t.co/fboPTYwxNF — Schooley (@Rschooley) May 7, 2021

No Lindsey. The Republican Party won’t grow with Trump. The party will only SHRINK with Trump. https://t.co/57paKEhi2v — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) May 7, 2021

clearest admission the republican party is now merely a trump cult https://t.co/46Xabbo3s0 — darth™ (@darth) May 7, 2021

This is refreshingly honest. Partly because he views her as making a tactical determination as opposed to a moral one (possibly true!) and also because this logic is independent of any moral considerations whatsoever. https://t.co/JdUErOcOXm — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) May 7, 2021

In two tries, Donald Trump never managed to get even 47% of the popular vote, and yet Lindsey Graham thinks the GOP can't live without him.



That is such a grim commentary on the state of the Republican Party. https://t.co/gAzlpya9up — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) May 7, 2021

This is the most pathetic thing I've seen. Lindsey Graham clearly had his spine surgically removed. No other explanation. https://t.co/9YzXPP7SEt — Perry's Perspective🇺🇲 (@perryspeaks1) May 7, 2021

Lindsey Graham is a failure.



Trump will not save Republican ideals. He doesn't even share them.



He's actively undermining everything a democratic republic represents. He wants a cult of personality and he will destroy US to get it.



He must be stopped at all costs. — ZachsMind (@ZachsMind) May 7, 2021

"We can't grow without him," Lindsey Graham says of the guy who presided over losses in the House, Senate, and White House. https://t.co/0quU1l67wy — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) May 7, 2021

They are all in on authoritarianism and national populism. They are not a serious party anymore and this pathetic husk of an empty chicken suit is the living proof. https://t.co/c57DPkcCUo — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) May 7, 2021

The media won’t call this party fascist until they put out a press release calling themselves fascist and even then I duno https://t.co/NuWF6nfmLk — Matt Negrin, HOST OF HARDBALL AT 7PM ON MSNBC (@MattNegrin) May 7, 2021