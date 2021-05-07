Lindsey Graham Mocked After Making Bizarre ‘Trump Cult’ Prediction About GOP’s Future

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) weighed in on the looming Republican purge of Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) from House leadership over her opposition to former President Donald Trump.
Cheney is the latest victim of conservative cancel culture as she’s reportedly on the verge of losing her position as conference chair, the number three Republican in the House, due to her criticism of the former president.
But Graham wasn’t all that sympathetic to her plight.
“Can we move forward without President Trump? The answer is no,” he said on Fox News on Thursday night. “I’ve always liked Liz Cheney, but she’s made the determination that the Republican Party can’t grow with President Trump. I’ve determined we can’t grow without him.”
On MSNBC, above, commentator Jason Johnson of Morgan State University said Graham was singing a familiar tune.
“He sounds like a ’90s R&B singer, like, ’I can’t go on, I can’t imagine my future without you,” Johnson said. “As usual, Lindsey Graham has about as much political integrity and stability as a weather vane.”
And on Twitter, Graham’s critics were quick to similarly call him out: