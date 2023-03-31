What's Hot

PoliticsDonald TrumpLindsey Grahamtrump indictment

Lindsey Graham Suggests Trump 'Punch A Cop' On The Way To Tuesday's Arraignment

The Republican senator suggested Trump could “smash some windows, rob a few shops and punch a cop” to "avoid prosecution in New York.”
David Moye

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) had some bizarre advice for how former President Donald Trump should behave on the way to his expected arraignment on Tuesday.

“How can President Trump avoid prosecution in New York?” Graham tweeted Friday, with a “thinky face” emoji.

He then answered his own question: “On the way to the DA’s office on Tuesday, Trump should smash some windows, rob a few shops and punch a cop. He would be released IMMEDIATELY!”

This was presumably meant to be some kind of joke implying that criminals can get away with anything in liberal, soft-on-crime New York. Or maybe Graham really is recommending that the former president physically attack a police officer ― you know, like some of his supporters have done.

Graham posted his tweet only hours after an emotional appearance with Sean Hannity, where he’d urged viewers to send Trump their cash so he can fight the Stormy Daniels hush money case, or else risk the very destruction of the United States.

The senator’s tweet left many Twitter users shocked, but not surprised.

