'The Daily Show' Taunts Lindsey Graham With A Damning Supercut Of His Own Words

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) has become one of President Donald Trump’s biggest defenders in the Senate. But that wasn’t always the case.
On Thursday, “The Daily Show” turned a 2016 interview with Graham into a supercut video that shows what he used to think about the president:
Graham is currently locked in a tight race to keep his seat against Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison.
