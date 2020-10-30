ENTERTAINMENT

'The Daily Show' Taunts Lindsey Graham With A Damning Supercut Of His Own Words

Some of the South Carolina senator's old comments are coming back to haunt him.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) has become one of President Donald Trump’s biggest defenders in the Senate. But that wasn’t always the case.

On Thursday, “The Daily Show” turned a 2016 interview with Graham into a supercut video that shows what he used to think about the president:  

Graham is currently locked in a tight race to keep his seat against Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison

 

