Angry Trump Supporters Harass Lindsey Graham At D.C. Airport: 'Traitor!'

Supporters of President Donald Trump harassed Sen. Lindsey Graham at the Washington, D.C., airport on Friday after the former Trump loyalist broke with the president for inciting a mob attack on Congress.
The South Carolina Republican was looking at his phone when a group of people noticed his presence and tried to engage with him.
He ignored them and started to walk away, escorted by police, according to GreenvilleOnline.com.
If Graham hoped to walk through the airport without being hassled, he was surely mistaken, gleefully noted Mindy Robinson, a far-right former congressional candidate from Nevada who supports Trump’s unhinged conspiracy theories about the election.
Her own video of the incident shows people yelling “traitor!” and “piece of shit!” at Graham.
Graham earned the ire of Trump supporters earlier this week after he decided no longer to push Trump’s false election fraud theories and to instead accept Joe Biden as the new president. Graham had previously been an active participant in Trump’s scheme to overturn the election, including by reportedly pressuring the Georgia secretary of state to change election results.
Although it probably wasn’t fun for the senator to be approached by the same type of angry mob that Republicans like Trump, Sen. Ted Cruz and Sen. Josh Hawley goaded into storming the Capitol on Wednesday, Graham didn’t get much sympathy from Twitter users.
One person gently tried to explain that Graham can’t be a traitor since his only loyalty is to his own political survival.