Angry Trump Supporters Harass Lindsey Graham At D.C. Airport: 'Traitor!'

Supporters of President Donald Trump harassed Sen. Lindsey Graham at the Washington, D.C., airport on Friday after the former Trump loyalist broke with the president for inciting a mob attack on Congress.

The South Carolina Republican was looking at his phone when a group of people noticed his presence and tried to engage with him.

He ignored them and started to walk away, escorted by police, according to GreenvilleOnline.com.

Here’s the video of how it startedpic.twitter.com/Im7nI2BcBm — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) January 8, 2021

If Graham hoped to walk through the airport without being hassled, he was surely mistaken, gleefully noted Mindy Robinson, a far-right former congressional candidate from Nevada who supports Trump’s unhinged conspiracy theories about the election.

Her own video of the incident shows people yelling “traitor!” and “piece of shit!” at Graham.

Lindsey Graham just made the mistake walking by me and a mass of angry patriots at the airport in DC.



All America wants is for you to AUDIT OUR VOTE and purge this election of this massive corruption...and you won’t do it. We’re not letting this “slide” so expect more of this. pic.twitter.com/pbemr2Gcr9 — Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) January 8, 2021

Graham earned the ire of Trump supporters earlier this week after he decided no longer to push Trump’s false election fraud theories and to instead accept Joe Biden as the new president. Graham had previously been an active participant in Trump’s scheme to overturn the election, including by reportedly pressuring the Georgia secretary of state to change election results.

Although it probably wasn’t fun for the senator to be approached by the same type of angry mob that Republicans like Trump, Sen. Ted Cruz and Sen. Josh Hawley goaded into storming the Capitol on Wednesday, Graham didn’t get much sympathy from Twitter users.

You just got chased out of an airport for trying to play both sides. You lie down with dogs....well, you know the rest.



Good luck trying to save your political career now, you craven, unprincipled coward.



We will impeach him so WE CAN HEAL! — The Outlaw aka THE GOAT (@TheRochaSays) January 8, 2021

"Do you have any weird kinks?"



"Does seeing Lindsay Graham yelled at by Trump supporters as they walk through an airport count"



"No, everyone is into that"



"Then no" — Geraldine (@everywhereist) January 8, 2021

Trump supporters surrounding Lindsey Graham at Reagan International Airport, screaming, "Traitor!" as he tries to get away.@LindseyGrahamSC, YOU empowered this and YOU have to live with the consequences for the rest of your life. pic.twitter.com/q2ORguoj77 — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) January 8, 2021

Hey Lindsey Graham.... @LindseyGrahamSC

You reap what you sow.



Let them devour each other.#KidVicious🔪



pic.twitter.com/HYzCUiNHQ9 — Kirk Acevedo🇺🇸 (@kirkacevedo) January 8, 2021

The lady screaming @LindseyGrahamSC is right in that he's a traitor to our country, but not for the reasons she & rest of these dumb MAGAts think he is #LeningradLindsey https://t.co/Ek7Q2mJrxe — Tara Dublin is Ready For #BidenCalm (@taradublinrocks) January 8, 2021

You tired from running from your fans in the airport? — BallerAlert (@balleralert) January 8, 2021

Sen. Lindsey Graham Verbally Attacked by Trump Supporters at Airport https://t.co/dd8KHrQD2C via @TMZ And Lindsay & Josh Hawley & Ted Cruz want to be the president for this mob??? — Bonnie Fuller (@BonnieFuller) January 8, 2021

One person gently tried to explain that Graham can’t be a traitor since his only loyalty is to his own political survival.

Karma...



What folks don’t understand- on any side- is that Lindsay Graham isn’t a traitor.

His only loyalty has always been to himself, his only goal has always been only his political survival.

He is a man devoid of principles.

When that is the case, there is nothing to betray. https://t.co/xAi6wCBdUV — Arne Duncan (@arneduncan) January 8, 2021

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!