Lindsey Graham Bashed For Trump Hypocrisy As He Mocks Rival For Not Baring Tax Returns

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) got a bit snarky in a tweet Saturday to mock his Democratic rival about not yet releasing his tax returns. But he neglected to mention an ally of his who is failing to do the exact same thing — President Donald Trump.
“What is he hiding?” Graham tweeted — not about Trump, but regarding Jaime Harrison, who’s running for Graham’s seat.
Trump broke presidential precedent by refusing to release his returns — though he promised to do so during his last campaign. When asked last year, Graham did say Trump should release his tax returns, but the staunch Trump supporter has not pushed the issue since.
“I think you should release your tax returns if you’re running for president in 2020,” Graham said in 2019. “I think everybody should. That’s just my view. It’d be good for the country.”
Trump is now battling in court to keep his tax returns hidden and away from New York District Attorney Cy Vance Jr., who suggested in a court filing last month that his office is investigating the Trump Organization for possible bank and insurance fraud.
Critics on Twitter tried to jog Graham’s memory about Trump’s returns.