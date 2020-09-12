Lindsey Graham Bashed For Trump Hypocrisy As He Mocks Rival For Not Baring Tax Returns

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) got a bit snarky in a tweet Saturday to mock his Democratic rival about not yet releasing his tax returns. But he neglected to mention an ally of his who is failing to do the exact same thing — President Donald Trump.

“What is he hiding?” Graham tweeted — not about Trump, but regarding Jaime Harrison, who’s running for Graham’s seat.

It’s been 72 hours since I released 11 years of state and federal tax returns and challenged @HarrisonJaime to do the same. Crickets. What is he hiding? https://t.co/ZjAsKhLDqx — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) September 12, 2020

Trump broke presidential precedent by refusing to release his returns — though he promised to do so during his last campaign. When asked last year, Graham did say Trump should release his tax returns, but the staunch Trump supporter has not pushed the issue since.

“I think you should release your tax returns if you’re running for president in 2020,” Graham said in 2019. “I think everybody should. That’s just my view. It’d be good for the country.”

Critics on Twitter tried to jog Graham’s memory about Trump’s returns.

What about Trump? — Sandi Bachom (@sandibachom) September 12, 2020

Hey buddy guess who else hasn’t released their tax returns



You may wanna sit down for this https://t.co/EoalPqcbrH — Jason Bailey (@jasondashbailey) September 12, 2020

Because if someone doesn’t release their tax returns it means they’re hiding something, right? pic.twitter.com/Z3c0YMpQuF — BLUEDOG (@trumpanhator2) September 12, 2020

Ummm, have you asked your new good buddy President Trump to do the same? — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) September 12, 2020

It's been 4 years since Donald Trump said he would do the same.



If you challenge Jaime Harrison to do this but not Donald Trump, then you're not a man of principles. — JRehling (@JRehling) September 12, 2020

