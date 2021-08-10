Sen. Lindsey Graham Urges People To Get Vaccinated After He Recovers From COVID-19

Graham was vaccinated in late December and has previously encouraged others to get their shots.

Numerous polls have shown a partisan gap on the subject of vaccinations. Polling has repeatedly shown Republicans are much less likely to say they’ll get vaccinated than are Democrats.

The vaccine gap is not helped by conservative media personalities who stoke vaccine hesitancy, GOP lawmakers who spread vaccine misinformation and conspiracy theories, and the Republican Party’s reluctance to call it out.

A number of prominent conservatives have only recently begun to publicly voice support for vaccines, including Fox News host Sean Hannity and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.).