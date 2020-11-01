POLITICS

Lindsey Graham Says U.S. Has A 'Place' For Women Who 'Follow Traditional Family Structure'

Under his eye.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) assured “young women” on Sunday that there’s a “place” for them in America if they “follow traditional family structure,” embrace religion and oppose abortion.

Graham laid down his rules for women while praising new right-wing Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who would never have attained her position by adhering to a traditional family structure that would typically include a stay-at-home mom.

Graham did not issue any comparable guidelines for men. Graham has no wife or children, which seems to exclude him from the “traditional family structure” he mentioned. Presumably, Graham’s requirements would eliminate places in America for members of the LGBTQ community.

A person close to the senator told The New York Times Sunday that Graham was suggesting that a woman who held Barrett’s conservative views could succeed, and he wasn’t setting preconditions for all women.

Graham last month said something similar about African Americans. He deemed they could “go anywhere” in his state — provided they’re “conservative, not liberal.” That would eliminate a place in the state for Jaime Harrison, Graham’s Black Democratic rival for his Senate seat.

“I care about everybody,” Graham claimed in remarks that were part of a televised interview of both candidates. “If you are a young African American, an immigrant, you can go anywhere in this state. You just need to be conservative, not liberal,” he pointed out. 

Graham’s latest jaw-dropping statement on women triggered a wall of shocked criticism.

Harrison was one of the first to snap back. He reviewed Graham’s dictates concerning Blacks and women, and asked: “Any other requirements we should know about, Lindsey?”

