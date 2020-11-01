Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) assured “young women” on Sunday that there’s a “place” for them in America if they “follow traditional family structure,” embrace religion and oppose abortion.

Graham laid down his rules for women while praising new right-wing Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who would never have attained her position by adhering to a traditional family structure that would typically include a stay-at-home mom.

Graham did not issue any comparable guidelines for men. Graham has no wife or children, which seems to exclude him from the “traditional family structure” he mentioned. Presumably, Graham’s requirements would eliminate places in America for members of the LGBTQ community.

A person close to the senator told The New York Times Sunday that Graham was suggesting that a woman who held Barrett’s conservative views could succeed, and he wasn’t setting preconditions for all women.

Graham last month said something similar about African Americans. He deemed they could “go anywhere” in his state — provided they’re “conservative, not liberal.” That would eliminate a place in the state for Jaime Harrison, Graham’s Black Democratic rival for his Senate seat.

“I care about everybody,” Graham claimed in remarks that were part of a televised interview of both candidates. “If you are a young African American, an immigrant, you can go anywhere in this state. You just need to be conservative, not liberal,” he pointed out.

Graham’s latest jaw-dropping statement on women triggered a wall of shocked criticism.

Harrison was one of the first to snap back. He reviewed Graham’s dictates concerning Blacks and women, and asked: “Any other requirements we should know about, Lindsey?”

First @LindseyGrahamSC said that Black folks can do anything in SC... as long as they're conservative.



Now he says young women can have a place in America if they're pro-life and come from "traditional families."



Any other requirements we should know about, Lindsey? pic.twitter.com/mYnluXCONd — Jaime Harrison (@harrisonjaime) November 1, 2020

As long as you're just like us, you'll be fine....geez, this doesn't have a historical reference anywhere does it? JFC — Tina Morphis #KHive #Humanist #ForthePeople (@TinaMorphis) November 1, 2020

Anyone tell him that their idea of traditional family structure includes women not working or getting higher ed? it was still being embraced in the church I attended in high school - girls go to college to get their mrs. or to find a pastoral student to marry. — Colleen Nikstenas (@coniks2) November 1, 2020

Thanks, Lindsey. You misogynistic fvck. pic.twitter.com/utvvgKr2n7 — Yellowdog for Biden (@TNYellowDog) November 1, 2020

Senator Graham really said this. With people watching.

He told voters’ daughters that as long as they’re straight, religious (probably Christian only,) married, have kids, and oppose women’s control over their own bodies, they can “go anywhere, young lady.” — Otter Skeleton, M.D. (@wooddogs3) November 1, 2020

Republican values would not allow her on the the Supreme Court. She'd be in the home. 🙄 — Venting (@krisbm2) November 1, 2020

I wish amy coney barrett was a stay at home mom. — 👻 M🎃RGAN 👻 (@howlowilltheygo) November 1, 2020

As well as single parent families, non white families, non christian families...This is not the 1950s Old white man, women are not going to get back in the kitchen & obey a man or take beatings for disobedience. RETIRE LINDSEY. pic.twitter.com/JlISTNYEeO — Cake is a Lie (@pigpen7877) November 1, 2020

He’s toast. This is 2020, we don’t need some old white guy to tell us how to live. — Elizabeth Rydan (@elizabeth_rydan) November 1, 2020

Traditional family structure doesn't just degrade LGBTQ, it also degrades people who just choose to remain single and not marry.



We tend focus on our careers, many of us serving the public in some form.



At one point in time, I would have been called a spinster school marm. — Janine Kube (@KubeJ9) November 1, 2020

So freedom means we should all be the same? Interesting. — Jamie Gregory 📚🖋📒 (@gregorjm) November 1, 2020

If that’s the case Lindsey Graham’s “traditional family” should be joining him on the campaign trail...Oh that’s right he doesn’t have one does he?? — Bewitching Tales 🐝 (@BewitchingTales) November 1, 2020