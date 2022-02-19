'General Hospital' Actor Lindsey Pearlman Found Dead After Vanishing 5 Days Ago

“General Hospital” and “Chicago Justice” actor Lindsey Pearlman was found dead in the Hollywood Hills area Friday, shortly after the Los Angeles Police Department had appealed to the public for help locating her.

Police confirmed her identity after responding to a report of a body, according to a statement. The location was just south of the popular hiking spot Runyon Canyon Park.

There were no other immediate details about the death. The Los Angeles County coroner’s office will determine the cause of death.

The LAPD had issued an alert earlier Friday about the 43-year-old actor, who was last seen Feb. 13.

“Pearlman failed to return home and has not been seen or heard from since,” police said in a statement. “Friends and family fear for her safety.”

A cousin shared a description of Pearlman’s car on Twitter to try to help with the search.

After the report that her body had been found, Pearlman’s husband, Vance Smith, posted on Instagram: “The police found Lindsey. She’s gone. I’m broken.”

Her cousin Savannah Pearlman also reported the news on Twitter. “I’m deeply sad to report that they have found Lindsey, and it was too late,” she wrote. “I have no other information about the location or circumstance.” She called her cousin a “fierce animal advocate and a talented actress.”

Lindsey Pearlman, a Chicago native, had recurrent roles on “General Hospital” and “Chicago Justice.” She also appeared on “The Ms. Pat Show” on ET+ and “Vicious” on Urbanflix.