Lindsey Vonn Proposed To P.K. Subban. He Said Yes And Got A Ring.

Champion skier Lindsey Vonn proposed to NHL star P.K. Subban on Christmas Day, posting photos of the two in their holiday jammies as Subban flashed his engagement ring after saying yes. (See the images below.)

“In a ‘non traditional’ move, I asked PK to marry me and he said, Yes!” Vonn wrote on Twitter.

On Instagram, the Olympic gold medalist wrote that she “returned the favor” after the couple originally got engaged in August when Subban popped the question.

“We talk about equality but actions speak louder than words,” she wrote. “Men should get engagement rings too and this is what PK deserves. Can’t wait to marry you babe.”

If the two, who have been together for two years, start a family, the children would inherit some fierce athletic genes. Vonn, 35, won the last of her three career Olympic medals at the 2018 Winter Games. She won gold in the downhill in 2010. Subban, 30, is a defenseman for the New Jersey Devils who won the Norris trophy for the league’s best defenseman when he played for the Montreal Canadiens.