Lindsey Vonn responded to critics of her body in a bathing suit with an empowering message for her social media followers ― and even more photos of herself in a bikini.

The four-time Olympian recently faced trolls after she ventured down to the Bahamas for a birthday trip with her fiancé, NHL player P.K. Subban, and friends.

While there, Vonn posted multiple photos of herself wearing bathing suits. News outlets covered the photos, prompting some readers to leave negative comments about the skier’s body.

Vonn shared messages of some of the negative comments she saw in an Instagram post, revealing that people said things like “Boob-less,” “fat knees” and telling her to “put that fat ass in a tent.”

“I’m in my 60s and birthed 2 kids and look better,” wrote one troll that Vonn highlighted.

Lindsey Vonn/Instagram Vonn shared some of the hurtful comments she received for wearing a bathing suit.

Vonn said on Instagram Friday that posting all of the swimsuit photos were “scarier than it seems” and put her in a vulnerable position.

“Even as an athlete there are ruthless comments and media stories that tear apart my body and I admit it sometimes hurts me,” she said, alongside four photos of herself in various bikinis and poses.

“I’m a normal person and sometimes I slouch, my stomach folds over, my cellulite shows on my butt, or I don’t fill out my swimsuit top just right.”

Despite what people may say, Vonn says she tries to remember all of the incredible things her body can do and remains proud of how strong she is.

“One thing I can promise all of you is that I never Photoshop my photos and am proud to officially never had any plastic surgery of any kind,” the world champion skier declared. “No Botox, no fillers, no mini surgeries. Literally nothing. I am 100% natural and 100% Lindsey.”

She ended with an empowering shoutout to her followers, writing, “To anyone who is feeling self conscious or down about their appearance; stay strong, stay healthy and love yourself no matter what the haters say.”

Vonn’s famous friends and followers chimed in in the comments to praise her stance.

“Just like your book title: ‘Strong is the new beautiful’ ❤️ there is no one image of what ‘strong‘ looks like,” fellow Olympic medalist Alise Willoughby wrote.

Model Iskra Lawrence added that she was proud of her friend for reminding people that “our bodies are so much more than societies beauty ideal.”

Another commenter added that she appreciated “seeing cellulite in photos” because it made them feel better about their own body.

Mission accomplished.