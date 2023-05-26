“If you are pear-shaped, these are your palazzo pants. And they look cool. I’m typically a 8-10 (M-L) on the bottom, but a size small on the top and often have to get pants and shorts taken in at the waist, in order to buy a size that fits my bottom. But not these - they are perfect! I purchased a size M and they are not huge in the waist and was plenty of room for my hips/butt/thighs. Very comfortable and the fabric is a decent weight. Casual summer nights and cooler summer days will be spent in these.” — KristynMak

“I bought these in 3 colors (black, rust, and ivory) because they are great to throw on with pretty much anything and they are stretchy so they work with all the weight I’ve recently gained. They do get wrinkled very quickly, which is annoying but not the end of the world. I am 5’8 165lbs and have both size medium and large which seem to fit pretty much the same.” — Somethnglorious

“I got two pairs for a trip to Spain. Comfy, stylish, easy to wash and hang dry while traveling, breathable in the humidity. Current silhouette. I’m 5’4” and curvy. I wear them up on my natural waist and they fall to my shoe but don’t touch the ground.” — Kimchee Girll

“Super happy with these. Fit well over all my pear-shaped goodness, and the pockets did not pull like they sometimes do. A little bit of fabric puff in the tummy area but appropriate amount for this style of pant. Nice fabric, great waistband that flatters me. I have a 31″ waist and ordered a large. I’m 5′5″ and will wear these with flat shoes.” — SeasonlessLA