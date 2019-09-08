Widow Of Linkin Park Frontman Announces Engagement To 'Angel On Earth'

Talinda Bennington, the widow of Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington who died by suicide two years ago, announced Friday that she is engaged.

Talinda Bennington broke the news in an Instagram post, and called her fiancé ― identified only as Michael F. ― her “angel on Earth.”

“I am here to tell you that you can find love after tragedy,” she wrote. “That a death of a soulmate does not mean the death of you. My family, friends, and my Linkin Park brothers welcome him to the family with open arms. I will continue to honor Chester and continue my life’s mission to make his passing not in vein.”

Chester Bennington died in July 2017 at age 41, after battling depression and substance abuse.

Following his death, Talinda Bennington helped launch 320 Changes Direction, an advocacy organization focusing on assisting family and friends of those facing mental health challenges and addiction. In her Instagram post on Friday, she included a message to others who have lost loved ones to suicide.

“You CAN have space in your heart for grief, joy, happiness, sadness, and love,” she wrote.

If you or someone you know needs help, call 1-800-273-8255 for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. You can also text HOME to 741-741 for free, 24-hour support from the Crisis Text Line. Outside of the U.S., please visit the International Association for Suicide Prevention for a database of resources.