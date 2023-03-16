What's Hot

Conservative Pundit Can't Define ‘Woke’ During Interview About Her Book On Wokeness

Adele Says Shakira’s Ex ‘Is In Trouble’ After Iconic Diss On ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Georgia Grand Jury Says It Heard Another Taped Call Of Trump Pressuring Official

Stormy Daniels Meets With Prosecutors Probing Trump Hush Money Payments

Republicans Accept No Blame For Bank Failures After They Voted To Deregulate Banks

Oscar Winner Seems To Shade Harry Styles’s Comments On Privilege — And People Love It

What Does 'OK' Actually Stand For?

School Barred From Sports Matches After Refusing Game With Trans Athlete

Jimmy Kimmel Spots The Weirdest Thing In Donald Trump Jr.’s Latest Video

Minnesota GOP State Sen. Votes Against Free School Lunch, Says He's Never Met Hungry Kids

Oscars Producer Explains Jimmy Kimmel's Pronunciation Of Rihanna In His Monologue

Brooke Shields Says Hollywood Executive Sexually Assaulted Her Decades Ago

World Newsviral videoSouth Africawildlife

Stranded Lion Attacked By Hippos In 'Rarest' Sight

The king of the beasts wandered into a South African river and became the subject of a desperate struggle with hippos.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

A lion stranded on a rock in a South African river was attacked by a massive hippo, prompting the big cat to frantically try to swim to safety. (Watch the video below.)

Veteran guide Steyn Jacobsohn’s video of the encounter in Kruger National Park quickly went viral when it was posted this week on YouTube.

“Guests always ask us what’s the rarest thing you’ve ever seen, and this is at the top, a very unique sight indeed,” Jacobsohn told the wildlife platform Latest Sightings.

The clip begins with the lion sprawled on a small rock as many hippos approach. A particularly large one emerged from the depths and repeatedly snapped at the lion’s head.

The lion jumped from the rock and made a swim for it. But not without drama.

As he neared the shore, a hippo burst through the surface just behind him in a possible failed attack, but the lion kept churning toward land.

A lone lion against even one grown hippo is a bad bet, especially in the water. This beleaguered big cat ― likely a young nomad yet to establish his own territory, Jacobsohn said ― learned the hard way that you take your chances wandering into a river of hippos.

Go To Homepage
Ron Dicker - General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community