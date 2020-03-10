Loose Lion Reported In Spanish Town Turns Out Be A Very Big Dog

Police in the Spanish town of Molina de Segura thought they were being called out to catch a big cat this weekend, but instead, were confronted with a very big dog.

According to social media posts from the station, local police received several calls about lion sightings near a garden area in the town.

When they arrived on the scene, they were able to detain the animal and scan its microchip, which revealed it was actually a large canine.

Se han recibido esta mañana varios avisos alertando de que habían visto suelto por la zona de huerta un león 🦁, otros un bicho extraño, pero finalmente le hemos pasado el lector de microchip y ha resultado ser un... perro 🐕. Identificando a su titular. pic.twitter.com/O5k6ZClX9a — Policia Local Molina de Segura (@MolinaPolicia) March 7, 2020

The dog’s odd haircut ― complete with tufty tail and mane ― certainly contributed to the confusion.

Police said they were contacting the dog’s owner to reunite them with their very large pet. HuffPost has reached out for more information about the incident.