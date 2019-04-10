People Have Lots Of Questions About Scar In The New 'Lion King' Trailer

Audiences got an extended look at Disney’s hotly anticipated live-action version of “The Lion King” with the release of the film’s first full-length trailer.

Released Wednesday, the trailer comes on the heels of two early teasers, the first of which dropped in November 2018. The latest, however, features a glimpse of Simba’s best friends and sidekicks, Timon (voiced by Billy Eichner) and Pumbaa (Seth Rogen).

However, the film’s depiction of one character, in particular, sparked some social media debate. Simba’s evil uncle, Scar, appears to have lost the dark mane he sported in the animated version ― and, needless to say, people seemed to take the revamped look VERY seriously.

Just compare the designs here.

OG Scar: evil and pompous as hell

remake Scar: a ratty looking lion I guess pic.twitter.com/5J6ygMQGGV — Robert "Fat Leprechaun" Bahn (@SenorWoberto) April 10, 2019

Lion King trailer is 🔥🔥🔥🔥 except..... Scar is very disappointing — Taylor Heinicke (@Taylor_Heinicke) April 10, 2019

Also I am just going to say it. This is #NotMyScar. I will forever call this lion "Not Scar" because I refuse to believe that Not Scar is actually the wonderful villain from the superior 1994 film. pic.twitter.com/t46faO1Qqm — T Y L Ǝ R (@IntrepidMegan) April 10, 2019

One other thing about #TheLionKing. As I said with Dumbo, taking animated characters and turning them into their "Real" versions of themselves is so unnecessary, and I think insults the animated versions and the life it can gives to them.



Scar is the latest example. pic.twitter.com/ceQJDf29vs — TRAFON (@RiseFallNick) April 10, 2019

Why they take out Scar’s weave? https://t.co/oJ2OiolTTm — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) April 10, 2019

The responses brought to mind the December backlash given to “Aladdin,” another live-action Disney remake.

When Entertainment Weekly featured stars Mena Massoud (Aladdin), Naomi Scott (Princess Jasmine) and Will Smith (Genie) as their respective characters on the cover, fans instantly expressed dismay over the fact that Smith’s Genie wasn’t blue.

By February, that resistance was tempered when the first full-length “Aladdin” trailer was unveiled during the Oscars featuring, lo and behold, a blue Genie.

Still missing from our live-action “Lion King” purview, however, is audio of Beyoncé as Nala and Donald Glover as a grown-up Simba.