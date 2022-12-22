What's Hot

Cecily Strong Shares Emotional Note About 'Impossible' Decision To Leave 'SNL'

Zelenskyy Visits White House In First Post-Invasion Trip

8 Teen Girls Accused Of ‘Swarming’ Canadian Man, Stabbing Him To Death

Congress Won't Lift Ban On Savings For People On Disability

Rep. Suzan DelBene Is House Democrats' New No-Drama Campaign Chief

Brittney Griner Urges Supporters To Write Letters To Paul Whelan

Kate Hudson Says She Fought For Matthew McConaughey To Be Cast In This Major Movie

Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy Tells Congress Its Decisions 'Can Save Millions Of People'

Dude, Where’s My War On Christmas?

Boris Becker Reveals Inmate Threats, Feeling Hunger For First Time In Prison

James Corden Makes Surprising Claim About Tom Cruise's Gifting Habits

Josh Hawley Says You Can Own The Libs By Quitting Porn And Starting A Family

Sports
Instagram lionel messi

Lionel Messi Just Usurped An Egg For Most-Liked Instagram Post Of All Time

The egg account said it was "feeling fragile" after the defeat.
Josephine Harvey

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Soccer star Lionel Messi beat France and an egg this week to take on two world titles.

After leading Argentina to a dramatic victory in the 2022 World Cup, the sporting icon has now also triumphed over a photo of a brown egg to secure the world’s most-liked Instagram post of all time.

The euphoric image gallery shows Messi and other Argentina players celebrating their win ― the first of Messi’s extraordinary career and the third for the country, which last won in 1986.

“CAMPEONES DEL MUNDO!!!!!!” the post’s caption begins, meaning “champions of the world.”

The post was liked more than 70 million times in a few days.

Before Messi’s post, the most-liked photo on Instagram was a photo of an egg ― liked more than 57 million times ― from an Instagram account named @world_record_egg. It was posted in 2019 with the goal of unseating the previous record holder, reality TV star Kylie Jenner, who raked in millions of likes when she announced the birth of her daughter, Stormi Webster.

The egg account acknowledged its defeat on its Instagram stories, writing that it was “feeling fragile today” and agreeing it had been “fried” by Messi.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Josephine Harvey - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community