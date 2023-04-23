What's Hot

Lionel Richie's Daughter Marries Music Exec In Chic South Of France Ceremony

The nuptials were attended by Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie and Cameron Diaz.
Kelby Vera

Senior Reporter

Lionel Richie’s daughter Sofia Richie just tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in the South of France.

The model, 24, exchanged “I do’s” with music exec Elliot Grainge, 30, during a chic ceremony in Antibes on Saturday. Vogue confirmed the nuptials not long after.

Sofia Richie was pure elegance as she walked down the aisle on the arm of her famous father.

Her husband-to-be, the son of Universal Music Group CEO Lucian Grainge, wore a classic black tuxedo as he waited at the altar.

Richie’s beaded lace Chanel, one of three looks she wore over the evening, featured a high neck and bare shoulders.

According to People, the guests ― who included sister Nicole Richie, actress Cameron Diaz, and socialite Paris Hilton ― were treated to a poolside dinner at the restaurant Eden Roc, overlooking the ocean after the ceremony.

Sofia Richie and Grainge’s marriage unites two powerful men in music.

The bride’s father is a four-time Grammy-winning chart-topper who leveraged his ’80s success into a gig judging “American Idol,” a job which reportedly paid $10,000,000 a season back in 2018.

Sofia Richie and father Lionel Richie attend the 2017 Patron of the Artists Awards in Beverly Hills on Nov. 9, 2017.
Jordan Strauss via Associated Press

Grainge has been at the helm of Universal since 2011. The company is worth around €38,000,000,000, according to stock market numbers.

Sofia Richie and Grainge were first linked in 2021 and announced their engagement in April 2022.

Prior to that, she was in a relationship with Kardashian family acolyte Scott Disick.

