Lionel Richie Got Help From An Unlikely Hollywood Legend Early On

Lionel Richie unearthed a nugget Thursday from the early part of his career with the Commodores. (Watch the video below.)

In an interview on “Watch What Happens Live,” host Andy Cohen asked the singer to name the “first big actor-artist” to help the band gain exposure.

Richie said it was Debbie Reynolds, the Golden Age star of “Singin’ in the Rain” and the mother of Carrie Fisher. Cohen could barely contain his surprise.

Richie recalled: “When we came into town she was the one who said, ‘Oh, my God, you guys are fabulous, I’m gonna show you around to all the people,’ and she took me by the hand and just took me to meet everyone. She was such a sweetheart.”

The Commodores cranked out 1970s hits such as “Three Times a Lady” and “Easy,” and Richie moved on to solo fame with “All Night Long (All Night)” and “Say You, Say Me” in the ’80s.

The latter earned him an Oscar in 1986 for Best Original Song in the movie “White Nights.” And he received his Academy Award from Reynolds.

“How ironic is that? How about that?” the “American Idol” judge said.

Here’s Richie getting his Oscar from Reynolds and her “Singin’ in the Rain” co-stars Gene Kelly and Donald O’Connor: