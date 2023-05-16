Lionel Richie Reveals King Charles' Talent 'That No One Knows About'

Just call him Your Wryness.

King Charles III has “this amazing sense of humor that no one knows about,” singer Lionel Richie told “Extra” in a video interview released Monday. (Watch it below.)

The “American Idol” judge performed for his longtime royal pal after Charles’ May 6 coronation in London and later did a comedy bit with him for an episode of “Idol.”

In a segment filmed at Windsor Castle, Richie announced that he had a “surprise” for viewers and fellow judge Katy Perry, who also sang at the coronation concert, before inviting Charles and Queen Camilla on camera.

“I just wanted to check how long you’ll be using this room for,” the king told the pair. Charles also appeared to jokingly ask Richie if he’d be there “all night long,” in a sly nod to the singer’s hit 1983 song.

“He’s a secret comedian,” Richie told “Extra” this week. “He was hamming it up.”

Richie said the cameo came about when he casually asked Charles on the day of the concert if he wanted to appear on “Idol.” The king’s response, according to Richie? “Yeah. ... Is it all right if I bring the queen?”

Charles was known to be somewhat of a cutup when he was a prince.

In 2012, he did the weather forecast for the BBC in Scotland, saying, “Who the hell wrote this script?”

In 2016, he took part in a comedy sketch at the Royal Shakespeare Company in Stratford-upon-Avon, England, with the likes of Judi Dench and Ian McKellen. The premise revolved around each performer’s interpretation of perhaps the most famous line from Shakespeare’s “Hamlet.”

Charles gave it the crowning touch.