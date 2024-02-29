Reviewers Say This $14 Red Lip Gloss Is 'Immaculate' And 'Stays Put'

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
It’s notoriously difficult to create a matte liquid lip that’s long-wearing yet comfortable, pigmented yet lightweight and high-quality yet affordable. Yet The Lip Bar has delivered just that with its line of liquid lipsticks, according to reviewers who called them “hands-down the best liquid lipstick I have ever owned” and “the best matte lipstick around.”
The brand’s shade “Bawse Lady,” a classic iconic red, is a standout favorite. One reviewer declared they’ll be throwing away the rest of their red lipsticks in favor of this one — among beauty lovers, that’s some high praise.
Reviewers praise this shade’s vibrant, pigmented color which stays “immaculate” all day, through coffee and meals, and its lightweight formula that “feels almost weightless” and doesn’t dry out lips. (“The staying power and vibrancy are unmatched,” wrote another reviewer.)
Plus, its under-$15 price tag is a breath of fresh air, costing as much as your favorite espresso drink. “This is a quality product with an excellent price point,” one reviewer noted.
This lipstick applies like a gloss, but dries to a weightless, soft matte lipstick. It’s designed to last 8-12 hours; to make your look last even longer, reviewers recommend setting it with some clear powder or blotting off excess product before applying a second coat. And, as with any liquid lipstick, consider applying lip balm beforehand to help lock in moisture, though the formula includes jojoba oil and vitamin E for an extra dose of hydration.
The Lip Bar is a Black-owned beauty brand that started out with the mission to perfect lip products for all skin tones, and has since expanded to offer a wider range of makeup products, including highlighting blushes, lip liners and concealer. Everything The Lip Bar makes is also vegan and cruelty-free!
Grab your tube from Walmart now, or take a look at what reviewers have to say:
“I’m tossing out all my other reds. This one did its thing. I suffer from chronically chapped lips (self diagnosed) so I have to be very particular on what I apply and how. I made sure to exfoliate and moisture my lips before applying. It is very pigmented but weightless. You have to give it a couple minutes to dry and then you are all set. I had just prepared a wrap for lunch when it arrived. Well I could not possibly wait to try it. I ran to the mirror put it on, loved it and went back to my lunch. Did not let it dry. I soon realized I had lipstick on. It was like a murder scene on my fingers on my face, my kitchen cabinets- don’t ask. It cleaned up just fine. It was just my practice run. I wore it yesterday. Let it dry. Left the house. A thunderstorm came. I got drenched. All I kept thinking was how’s my lipstick?? Came home hours later and it was immaculate. Then I had dinner. Immaculate. Five hours after I applied it I went to wash my face and removing it was a breeze. My lips felt good. I will be ordering probably in every shade.” — JSal
“Nice flattering red lipstick. It has a whipped consistency that dries down quickly and STAYS put. It doesn’t budge and feels almost weightless. It also didn’t dry out my lips like most matte lipsticks do.” — Krispy
“This is the best matte lipstick around! I love the feel and color on my lips. It is bold, bright, rich color that is not too drying. This is my new favorite line. Planning to get all the colors.” — Monique
“I have been searching for the right red lippy for such a long time. Hands down this is the best liquid lipstick I have EVER owned. The staying power and vibrancy are unmatched.” — LadyS