Reviewers Say This $14 Red Lip Gloss Is 'Immaculate' And 'Stays Put'

“I’m tossing out all my other reds. This one did its thing. I suffer from chronically chapped lips (self diagnosed) so I have to be very particular on what I apply and how. I made sure to exfoliate and moisture my lips before applying. It is very pigmented but weightless. You have to give it a couple minutes to dry and then you are all set. I had just prepared a wrap for lunch when it arrived. Well I could not possibly wait to try it. I ran to the mirror put it on, loved it and went back to my lunch. Did not let it dry. I soon realized I had lipstick on. It was like a murder scene on my fingers on my face, my kitchen cabinets- don’t ask. It cleaned up just fine. It was just my practice run. I wore it yesterday. Let it dry. Left the house. A thunderstorm came. I got drenched. All I kept thinking was how’s my lipstick?? Came home hours later and it was immaculate. Then I had dinner. Immaculate. Five hours after I applied it I went to wash my face and removing it was a breeze. My lips felt good. I will be ordering probably in every shade.” — JSal

“Nice flattering red lipstick. It has a whipped consistency that dries down quickly and STAYS put. It doesn’t budge and feels almost weightless. It also didn’t dry out my lips like most matte lipsticks do.” — Krispy

“This is the best matte lipstick around! I love the feel and color on my lips. It is bold, bright, rich color that is not too drying. This is my new favorite line. Planning to get all the colors.” — Monique

“I have been searching for the right red lippy for such a long time. Hands down this is the best liquid lipstick I have EVER owned. The staying power and vibrancy are unmatched.” — LadyS