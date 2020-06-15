White Woman Calls Cops On Man Writing 'Black Lives Matter' On His Own Property

A white woman in San Francisco who called police on her neighbor for writing Black Lives Matter in chalk on his own property apologized Sunday.

“I did not realize at the time that my actions were racist and have learned a painful lesson,” Lisa Alexander said in a statement to ABC.

Alexander, CEO of the La Face skin care line, reportedly is already suffering professional consequences since video showing her and her partner confronting James Juanillo in the posh Pacific Heights neighborhood of San Francisco went viral. Her partner was fired from his job at financial services firm Raymond James, the company said Monday.

Juanillo, who identifies as Filipino, took the video of his neighbors confronting him as he stenciled Black Lives Matter on his retaining wall. They later called the cops, who recognized Juanillo and didn’t get out of their squad car, he said.

Birchbox announced it had severed ties with Alexander’s brand, SFGate reported, and the La Face website appeared to be inaccessible as of Monday morning.

A white couple call the police on me, a person of color, for stencilling a #BLM chalk message on my own front retaining wall. “Karen” lies and says she knows that I don’t live in my own house, because she knows the person who lives here. #blacklivesmatter pic.twitter.com/rOpHvKVwgP — Jaimetoons (@jaimetoons) June 12, 2020

In the video, posted Thursday, Alexander warned Juanillo that he was illegally stenciling and said she knew the property owner. Juanillo, who has lived in the building for years, welcomed her to call the police ― and she did.

As Juanillo’s video shows the couple leaving, the camera cuts to his stenciling in block letters and he says, “And that, people, is why Black lives matter.”

“I should have minded my own business,’’ Alexander wrote, proposing a coffee date with Juanillo so she could apologize in person.

Last month in New York City, a white woman named Amy Cooper caused a stir by calling the police on a Black man who asked her to put her dog on a leash in Central Park. She responded by saying she’d call the police to report “an African American man” was “threatening” her life. Her financial services employer fired her.