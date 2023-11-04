What's Hot

Lisa Ann Walter Called Out Megan Fox's Halloween Costume For Flouting SAG-AFTRA Strike Guidelines

"This goes for Ryan Reynolds, too."
"Abbott Elementary" and "The Parent Trap" star Lisa Ann Walter had some choice words for Megan Fox after she went against SAG-AFTRA guidance and wore a "Kill Bill" Halloween costume.
Earlier this month, the actors' union — which is currently on strike — announced its Halloween guidelines. In essence, it recommended that members refrain from dressing as specific characters from struck studios (i.e. most TV shows and movies). It was a move that was mocked by some, such as Ryan Reynolds, who tweeted, "I look forward to screaming ‘scab’ at my 8-year-old all night. She’s not in the union, but she needs to learn."
The union subsequently said in a statement that the guidelines were in response to members' questions about honoring the strike during Halloween, noting, "It does not apply to anyone’s kids. We are on strike for important reasons, and have been for nearly 100 days. Our number one priority remains getting the studios back to the negotiating table so we can get a fair deal for our members, and finally put our industry back to work."

However, when Fox took to Instagram this weekend to show off her Gogo Yubari costume, she even went as far as to tag SAG-AFTRA in her caption.
Fox appears to have not made any statements over the strike or have gone to the picket line.
Walter, who is a member of the SAG-AFTRA negotiating committee, subsequently took to Twitter to sarcastically write, "What a rebel. Keep posturing for stupid shit, pretty lady."
"Meanwhile we’ll be working 10 hours a day — unpaid — to get basic contract earners a fair deal," she continued, adding, "PS the post responded members questions. No one cares about kids’ costumes. Just high pros at fancy parties. Like Megan."
She then cited existing SAG-AFTRA rules around rest periods (at least 10 hours from time dismissed to first call) and relocation fees (ensuring that performers are compensated for having to relocate for shoots); she continued, "Bet she likes turnaround rules and relocation fees and our ongoing battle for AI protections & streaming residuals… The union did that."
"But sure — shit on them over nonsense. This goes for Ryan Reynolds, too," Walter continued.
She then said that it was "dumb" for SAG-AFTRA to have posted its Halloween guidelines as they were, and added, "It was only meant for grownups who would get photographed by the press to not promote struck work."
And then, when someone said that they would call Fox "wack" if she "showed up on the picket line," Lisa Ann replied, "Please don’t hold your breath — we want you healthy."

