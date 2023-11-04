Lisa Ann Walter Called Out Megan Fox's Halloween Costume For Flouting SAG-AFTRA Strike Guidelines

"Abbott Elementary" and "The Parent Trap" star Lisa Ann Walter had some choice words for Megan Fox after she went against SAG-AFTRA guidance and wore a "Kill Bill" Halloween costume.
Earlier this month, the actors' union — which is currently on strike — announced its Halloween guidelines. In essence, it recommended that members refrain from dressing as specific characters from struck studios (i.e. most TV shows and movies). It was a move that was mocked by some, such as Ryan Reynolds, who tweeted, "I look forward to screaming ‘scab’ at my 8-year-old all night. She’s not in the union, but she needs to learn."
"Meanwhile we’ll be working 10 hours a day — unpaid — to get basic contract earners a fair deal," she continued, adding, "PS the post responded members questions. No one cares about kids’ costumes. Just high pros at fancy parties. Like Megan."
"But sure — shit on them over nonsense. This goes for Ryan Reynolds, too," Walter continued.
